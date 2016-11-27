European stocks hit one-month high on spending outlook

Bloomberg and AFP, LONDON

European shares closed at a one-month high, capping their longest streak of weekly gains since July.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 0.2 percent at the close, taking its advance for the week to 0.9 percent. Turnover volume was about 40 percent lower than the 30-day average, with US markets closing early following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Actelion Ltd led a rally in healthcare shares, surging 18 percent after confirming that Johnson & Johnson has approached the Swiss drugmaker about a potential takeover.

European shares have rebounded 4.2 percent from a low on Nov. 4 on bets that US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration will lead to increased infrastructure spending.

A related rally in copper prices on Thursday pushed European miners to their highest prices since June last year.

While the STOXX 600 has been trading in a tight range, its longer-term average level is getting close to crossing above its shorter-term mean.

“European equities are a prime target as we see US stocks as being expensive, and with [US] dollar strength they can use their expensive paper and higher dollar to buy European assets,” said Gerard Lane, chief investment officer of Artorius Wealth in London.

“How long it continues given rising bond yields and increasing cost of finance may be an issue,” Lane said.

While US equity benchmarks reached record levels this week, the STOXX 600 is still below levels seen before the Brexit referendum. Its valuation of 14.3 times estimated earnings hit its lowest since July 2012 relative to the S&P 500 Index this week.

On Friday, companies deemed more immune to the economic cycle led gains, while those seen benefiting from stronger growth — such as miners and banks — declined. That is a reversal of industry moves seen in the aftermath of Trump’s win.

Consumer stocks Lindt & Spruengli AG and Nestle SA gained more than 1.8 percent, sending the Swiss Market Index up 1.1 percent, one of the biggest advances among Western European markets.

“We are seeing a tentative rotation back to something a bit more defensive today,” said Michael Ingram, a market strategist at BGC Partners in London. “The Trump reflation trade is running out of steam.”

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.2 percent, as unrevised official data showed Britain’s economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

The update came two days after the UK government said Britain’s economy would grow far slower than expected next year as state borrowing jumps mainly as a result of a projected financial fallout from Brexit.

“Anyone looking for a busy day on Europe’s markets would probably have been better off doing a bit of online shopping because trading activity has been somewhat muted, with US markets only opening for half a day, but still continuing to set new records,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 edged up 0.09 percent and Paris added 0.2 percent.

“The only real piece of weighty news today was UK GDP, and even this didn’t really cause much excitement, given the quarter-on-quarter figure was unchanged from the previous forecast,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group.