Agencies

JAPAN

Consumer prices fall again

Consumer prices fell last month for the eighth straight month, data showed yesterday, giving the world’s third-largest economy no sign of winning a long battle against deflation. Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh-food costs, declined 0.4 percent from a year earlier — in line with the market forecast — putting the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target further out of reach. Earlier this month, the central bank again pushed back the timeline for hitting its inflation target, the latest policy change that has raised questions about its attempt to revive the deflation-plagued economy.

SOUTH KOREA

Consumer confidence drops

Consumer confidence plunged to the lowest level in more than seven years as a political scandal engulfing the president and some of the nation’s biggest companies casts clouds over the outlook for the economy. The central bank’s monthly consumer sentiment index fell to 95.8 this month from 101.9 the previous month, indicating rising pessimism, data released yesterday showed. That put the gauge below levels seen when a deadly respiratory disease kept local shoppers at home last year and when a ferry sank in 2014, killing about 300 people, many of them school students.

AIRLINES

Strike grounds flights

Germany’s flagship airline, Lufthansa, said 830 domestic and European flights yesterday were being scrapped, affecting more than 100,000 passengers on the third day of a strike by pilots demanding higher pay. More than 2,600 flights have been canceled since the start of the walkout, which pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit on Thursday announced would be extended into today. The union is demanding a pay rise of an average of 3.66 percent per year, retroactive for the past five years. Management is offering 2.5 percent. The top-selling daily Bild said the strike is costing Lufthansa about 10 million euros (US$10.5 million) per day.

HOUSING

London affordability falls

Homes in London are less affordable than ever before as low mortgage rates allow buyers to borrow more. It now costs the average Londoner 14.2 times their annual gross salary to purchase a home, the highest level on record and more than double the ratio for the UK as a whole, according to data compiled by Hometrack. The annual rate of house-price growth in the capital was 9.1 percent last month, almost the lowest in three years, the property researcher said. Home prices in London have surged 86 percent since 2009 as the supply of new stock failed to meet demand from domestic homebuyers and overseas investors.

TURKEY

Central bank hikes rate

The central bank on Thursday announced a surprise hike in its main interest rate, the first in nearly three years as it battles to prop up the embattled lira. The monetary policy committee of the bank said the one-week repurchasing rate was being lifted from 7.5 percent to 8 percent, the first rate hike by the bank since January 2014. The hike initially prompted a rally in the value of the lira, but it then lost ground after the European Parliament voted to freeze EU membership talks with Turkey. “The decision to begin the tightening cycle was clearly motivated by the fall in the lira,” said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.