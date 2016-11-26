People out shopping in US as holiday creep continues

AP, NEW YORK

Stores in the US were to open their doors yesterday for what is still one of the busiest days of the year, even as the start of the holiday season edges ever earlier.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, used to launch the holiday season, but the competition to grab customers first is keen.

Stores like Macy’s, Walmart, Target and more were open on Thursday evening in what they hope will be a new holiday tradition.

Bree Colley, 30, said she planned to go to Columbia Mall in Missouri yesterday with her mom in their yearly tradition.

She and her husband were out after Thanksgiving dinner as well, driving from Harrisburg, Missouri, to pick up a 55-inch television a friend bought for them during a deal at Walmart.

Colley said the TV, which was about US$200 cheaper than its original US$500 price tag, was sold out online earlier on Thursday, but a friend was first in line for the deal and bought one for her.

In addition to seeking bargains on TVs, items that drew crowds included cellphones and Hatchimals — eggs with a small, animated animal inside that hatch when given attention.

Many stores are offering the same deals as in previous years, like US$19.99 boots that remain a big attraction, cashmere sweaters and sheets.

Tanya Jordan said she planned to start shopping for herself yesterday after buying for others on Thursday night.

She was looking for a big-screen TV at the Best Buy store in Howell Township, New Jersey.

She also planned to browse the camera department, hoping to upgrade her current equipment if she could find the right deal.

“I buy a lot of stuff online, but when it comes to technology, I want to see and feel what I’m buying,” the 25-year-old Jackson Township resident said.

Jackie Tate, a nurse from Manhattan, said that in the past she had get up in the wee hours to shop the deals on Black Friday.

At Macy’s in New York on Thursday night, she said she would go shopping yesterday, but her enthusiasm has waned.

“I do most everything online now,” Tate said.

This weekend is crucial to set the tone for the holiday season in the US.

About 137 million people plan to or are considering doing their shopping at the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted for the National Retail Federation. That includes online and store shopping.

Black Friday vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest shopping day of the year.

The federation, the nation’s largest retail group, expects holiday sales to rise 3.6 percent for this month and next month, better than the 3 percent growth seen for those months last year.

That excludes vehicle sales, gas and restaurant receipts, but includes online spending and other non-store sales such as catalog spending.