SNB warns banks over lending risk

Bloomberg

Swiss banks focused on property lending are taking more risks to compensate for the effects of low interest rates, increasing the threat of a real-estate bubble, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Vice President Fritz Zurbruegg said.

“Exceptionally low interest rates are putting pressure on interest rate margins and this is weighing on the profitability of Swiss banks,” Zurbruegg said in a speech in Bern on Thursday.

That “creates an incentive for banks to step up their exposure to interest-rate risk and adopt an imprudent attitude in their affordability assessment,” Zurbruegg said.

Swiss lenders have been struggling to offset the squeeze of a minus-0.75 percent deposit rate imposed by the central bank to protect the nation’s economy and weaken the Swiss franc.

While the return on investment from mortgages to bonds has fallen, most of the nation’s banks — including the two largest, UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG — have steered clear from charging private clients’ deposits.

While banks with a larger focus on Switzerland have “taken on additional interest-rate risk” since the central bank lowered borrowing costs below zero percent, lenders’ exposure is “manageable at the moment” partly amid stricter capital rules, Zurbruegg said.

Risks to the Swiss property market remained elevated in the three months through September, according to a quarterly index compiled by UBS.

While the buy-to-rent price ratio reached an all-time high, moderate mortgage growth and a strengthening economy prevented imbalances in the owner-occupied housing market from widening, it said in the report on Nov. 2.

Overall, “the negative interest rate charged on banks’ sight deposits at the SNB is indispensable from a monetary policy perspective,” he said. “Given low interest rates around the world and the difficult global economic situation, negative interest ... serves to ease upward pressure on the Swiss franc.”