Macquarie, ANZ to pay fines after probe

Bloomberg

Macquarie Bank Ltd and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) agreed to pay a combined A$15 million (US$11 million) in penalties after admitting to attempted cartel conduct relating to the setting of a benchmark Malaysian rate in 2011.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement yesterday that Melbourne-based ANZ had admitted to 10 instances of alleged cartel conduct and Sydney-based Macquarie to eight.

They offered to pay A$9 million and A$6 million in penalties respectively, the commission said.

The case involved Singapore-based traders for the two banks and others communicating via private online chat rooms about daily submissions on the Malaysian ringgit fixing rate to be made to the Association of Banks in Singapore, the regulator said.

The settlement stems from a wider probe by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which censured 20 banks — including ANZ and Macquarie — in 2013 for trying to rig benchmark interest rates.

“These proceedings are a reminder that Australian cartel laws apply to financial markets, and capture cartel conduct by firms that carry on business in Australia, regardless of where that conduct occurred,” commission chairman Rod Sims said in the statement.

For trying to manipulate the Singapore interbank offered rate, swap offered rates and currency benchmarks, the MAS ordered the banks it censured three years ago to set aside as much as S$12 billion (US$8.4 billion), pending steps to improve internal controls.

While the central bank said at the time it had it found no “conclusive” evidence that rates were successfully manipulated, the conduct of traders “reflected a lack of professional ethics.”

The MAS returned the money within 18 months, saying that the banks had taken steps to prevent a recurrence of attempts to rig rates. Of the 133 traders involved, about three-quarters had resigned or been asked to leave their firms, the MAS said in 2013.

ANZ’s Australian penalty stemmed from three Singapore-based employees’ unsuccessful attempts in 2011 to influence benchmark rates used to settle non-deliverable forward contracts for the Malaysian ringgit, according to a statement from the lender.

The three are no longer employed by ANZ, it said.

“We accept responsibility and apologize for the actions of our former employees,” ANZ chief risk officer Nigel Williams said in the statement. “We have made significant improvements to our compliance, training and monitoring systems to ensure this does not happen again.”

Macquarie’s settlement was linked to the actions of one former employee in Singapore five years ago, the firm said in a separate statement.

No senior management or any other staff members were aware of the conduct of the junior employee, who was fired in 2012, it said.

Australia’s Federal Court will decide whether the agreed penalties are appropriate, the comission said.