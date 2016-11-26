Staff writer, with agencies

MANUFACTURING

Sentiment rises on recovery

Sentiment in the manufacturing sector rebounded last month after two consecutive months of decline, as the global economy continued to recover slowly, according to a survey released by the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) yesterday. The manufacturing composite indicator rose to 98.08, up 0.65 points from September, the survey showed. Manufacturers’ sentiment was boosted by the performance of Taiwan’s exports, which increased 9.4 percent year-on-year last month, partly due to a global economic recovery, the institute said. The service sector composite indicator also rose 2.92 points from September to 89.94, while the construction sector composite indicator fell 1.35 points to 86.18.

PACKAGING

Green Seal to expand output

Green Seal Holding Ltd (綠悅控股), which supplies biaxially oriented polyamide film for food product packaging, has started construction of four new production lines at the Xinyang Industrial Park in Haicang District of Xiamen, China, which are expected to double current capacity after they are fully installed by 2019. The new lines are to use machine manufacturer Bruckner Group’s latest LISIM simultaneous stretching technology, which enables higher output and production of high-end products, Green Seal said. The firm’s revenue last month rose 9.9 percent year-on-year to NT$582.2 million (US$18.2 million), with cumulative revenue for the first 10 months of this year rising 8.47 percent to NT$5.58 billion, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

Inotera delisting approved

DRAM chipmaker Inotera Memories Inc (華亞科技) yesterday said it has received approval from the Taiwan Stock Exchange to delist its shares from the main bourse on Dec. 6. Inotera shares yesterday closed unchanged at NT$29.75. US firm Micron Technology Inc, which owns a 33 percent stake in Inotera, is expected to complete a NT$132.5 billion acquisition deal on Dec. 6, making Inotera a fully owned subsidiary.

STOCK MARKETS

Shenzhen-HK link to open

A long-delayed trading link between the Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock markets is to open on Dec. 5, regulators said yesterday, opening up the mainland’s tech shares to foreign investors for the first time. Originally slated to launch last year, it was delayed after a massive market run-up and subsequent rout. The start date was decided by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the SFC said in a statement, adding that the agencies had “established mechanisms to protect the integrity of both markets.” The scheme is to link mainland China’s second stock exchange, the world’s eighth-largest with a market capitalization of US$3.3 trillion as of September, with the bourse in Hong Kong.

PANELMAKERS

Japan Display eyes ‘bailout’

Japan Display Inc could raise as much as ￥100 billion (US$884.6 million) from a Japanese government-backed fund, a deal that amounts to a bailout of the struggling display maker. The Tokyo-based supplier of screens to Apple Inc has explored ways to win a cash injection from Innovation Network Corp of Japan, its largest shareholder. Both sides are now leaning toward a sale of preferred stock to avoid diluting common stock, said people familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity, adding that the capital raised would go toward the development of displays for cars and next-generation smartphone screens.