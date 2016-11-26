Hotai expects sales boost of 4.6 percent annually

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, said that it expects sales in the local car market to grow 4.6 percent annually to 440,000 units this year due to better-than-expected sales in the current quarter.

From January through last month, total new car sales reached 359,460 units, up 4.5 percent from the same period last year, according to data compiled by local motor vehicle branches.

This year’s new car sales might reach a record high for the past 11 years, supported by new model launches and a government subsidy policy, Hotai president Justin Su (蘇純興) said on Thursday.

The government provides NT$50,000 (US$1,565) in subsidies for people who scrap or export used cars then buy a new car within six months.

Seasonal factors were also a factor in the growth, Su said, adding that new car sales might increase significantly by the end of this year ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in January.

Industry-wide sales next month are expected to reach between 40,000 and 50,000 units nationwide, he said.

As for the company’s own targets, Hotai said it expects to sell 135,000 units this year, supported by new models.

Hotai last year sold 132,400 units in Taiwan.

The company expects the new Toyota Sienta minivan, which was launched on Thursday in Taiwan, to be the major sales driver this quarter, with a target of 2,000 units per month.

Yulon Group (裕隆集團), which distributes Luxgen and Nissan vehicles, also gave an optimistic outlook for new car sales this year.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產) chairman Tsay Wen-rong (蔡文榮) on Tuesday said that 430,000 units are likely to be sold industry-wide, citing the subsidy programs and low oil prices.