Agencies

UNITED STATES

Fed urges rise to save face

Federal Reserve officials earlier this month believed it would be appropriate to raise a key interest rate “relatively soon,” with some officials arguing for a hike at the Fed’s meeting next month in order to preserve the Fed’s credibility. Minutes of the Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 meeting show that officials were moving closer to hiking rates for the first time in nearly a year. Some officials argued that if the Fed did not raise rates at its meeting next month, it ran the risk of harming the central bank’s credibility given all the signals which had been sent about an impending hike. Private economists are forecasting that the Fed is likely to boost its benchmark rate by a quarter-point at its Dec. 13 to Dec. 14 meeting.

REAL ESTATE

US sales slow, but strong

Fewer Americans purchased new homes last month, but sales are still much stronger this year than last year — a positive sign for the housing market. The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday said that new-home sales fell 1.9 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 563,000 units. Still, sales through the first 10 months of this year are 12.7 percent higher than during the same period last year. The limited selection of new homes has prompted higher prices. The median sales price increased 1.9 percent from a year ago to US$304,500.

GERMANY

Q3 growth just 0.2 percent

Economic growth in the third quarter this year was just 0.2 percent, driven mainly by domestic consumption, but dented by foreign trade, the federal statistics office Destatis said yesterday. Domestic spending rose 0.4 percent and state expenditure by 1 percent compared with the preceding quarter, but gross investment and imports experienced negligible growth and exports fell by 0.4 percent. The report confirmed provisional figures issued on Tuesday last week. Expressed on a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 1.7 percent in the third quarter, after 1.8 percent in the second quarter and 1.9 percent in the first quarter.

UNITED KINGDOM

Brexit loan to reach ￡22bn

Britain must borrow an additional ￡22 billion (US$27 billion) over five years as it exits the EU, the Office for Budget Responsibility said on Wednesday, forcing the government to shelve plans to balance the books by 2020. The extra borrowing, worth 143 billion euros (US$151 billion), covers the period until early 2021, and covers direct and indirect costs of Brexit, the office said. The office pinpointed ￡9 billion of additional borrowing directly caused by Brexit, including ￡6 billion as a result of lower migration and ￡8.1 billion due to lower productivity growth.

SOFTWARE

LinkedIn sale given all clear

EU antitrust regulators are set to give conditional clearance to Microsoft Corp’s US$26 billion takeover of professional social network LinkedIn Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. As part of the EU approval, the US software company is to make some minor changes to concessions submitted last week following feedback from rivals and customers, the people said. The deal, Microsoft’s largest ever acquisition, is to allow the company to add a suite of sales, marketing and recruiting services to its core business products as it gears up for next-generation computing.