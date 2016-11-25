Mexican companies put freeze on IPOs

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

Mexican retail brand manager Grupo Axo and real-estate investment trust Fibra Resort have frozen their initial public offerings (IPO) until next year due to uncertainty over what US president-elect Donald Trump’s election means for the economy, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Mexico’s financial markets have been shaken by the rise of Trump, who has threatened to pull the US out of a joint trade deal with Mexico, block remittances and force it to pay for a planned border wall between the two countries.

Doubts about the economic outlook for Mexico after Trump was elected led Jose Cuervo, the world’s biggest tequila producer, to postpone plans to list shares until next year, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Grupo Axo and Fibra Resort both began preparing an initial public offering and promoting them among potential investors in the last few weeks, two people familiar with the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

However, pending greater clarity about what policies Trump is likely to pursue when he takes office on Jan. 20, the Mexican firms have delayed their initial public offerings until next year, the two people added.

Representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Grupo Axo, which markets international brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Emporio Armani in Mexico, planned to raise 2 billion pesos (US$96.69 million) in an initial public offering next month, people familiar with the matter said last month.

Partially owned by restaurant operator Alsea and brokerage Evercore, Axo announced plans for the share offering last month without disclosing the number of shares, nor the amount expected to be raised from the listing.

Fibra Resort, which owns five hotels in Mexico’s top beach tourist destinations, has not yet released details of its initial public offering, which it also announced last month.

Separately, the Mexican central bank on Wednesday slashed the country’s economic growth forecast, citing concerns that Trump will make good on his pledge to upend regional trade.

The bank issued a quarterly report that cited the market volatility and the sharp depreciation of the peso that followed Trump’s victory.

“The panorama for the world economy has become more complicated as a result of the electoral process in the United States,” the report said.

The bank lowered its growth projections to a range of 1.8 percent to 2.3 percent for this year, compared with a previous forecast of 1.7 percent to 2.5 percent.

Its outlook for next year is more dire, falling from 2 percent to 3 percent to 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent. The bank sees a rebound in 2018, with growth ranging between 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent.

Mexico could be the nation with the most to lose under the Trump presidency and the national currency has already felt the effect, breaking the 20 peso per US dollar barrier following the election.

“The result of the electoral process in the United States increased the risk of the design of policies that obstruct external trade and foreign investment in our country,” the central bank said.

The report cautioned that its projections could change depending on the economic policies that the Trump administration enacts after he takes office in January.

Other risks to the Mexican economy cited by the bank include an expected drop in oil production, a major source of US dollars for the economy, and the “lack of clarity” over the process of Britain exiting the EU.