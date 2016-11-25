Staff writer

MACROECONOMICS

M1B, M2 growth rates fall

The monthly growth rates of the monetary aggregates M1B and M2 last month fell 0.24 percent and 0.13 percent respectively, the central bank said yesterday. The annual growth rate of M1B, a narrow measure of the amount of money in circulation, last month decreased to 6.35 percent, while the annual growth rate of the broader M2 monetary measurement — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign-currency deposits and mutual funds — slowed to 3.98 percent, mainly because of net foreign-capital outflows, the bank said. For the first 10 months of this year, the average annual growth rates of M1B and M2 were 6.34 percent and 4.6 percent respectively, it added.

EARNINGS

Listed firms see declines

Aggregate revenues and pre-tax earnings of listed companies in the first three quarters of this year registered simultaneous declines for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis, the Financial Supervisory Commission said yesterday. In the first nine months, aggregate sales by companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) and Taipei Exchange (TPEX) fell 2.13 percent annually to NT$20.16 trillion (US$631.4 billion), with pre-tax income falling 7.37 percent annually to NT$1.4 trillion. The declines in TWSE-listed companies were led by optoelectronic and DRAM suppliers, while among TPEX-listed companies, construction companies where the hardest hit, the commission said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Book-to-bill ratio falls

The book-to-bill ratio for North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers declined from 1.05 in September to 0.91 last month, statistics released by Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) showed on Tuesday. A ratio of 0.91 means that US$91 worth of orders were received for every US$100 of products billed in the month. “Total equipment billings increased 9 percent in October over September, while bookings contracted 5 percent,” SEMI president and chief executive officer Denny McGuirk said in a news release.

AEROSPACE

AIDC, Mitsubishi ink deal

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) yesterday announced that it has inked a five-year agreement to supply aircraft engine parts to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engine Ltd in Nagoya, Japan. Taiwan’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer would supply parts for the Trent 7000 engine, which is used on airliners such as the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A330neo, AIDC said, adding that it would also seek collaboration with Mitsubishi to build the Trent XWB engine.

TRANSPORTATION

Fitch confirms THSRC rating

Fitch Ratings Ltd on Monday confirmed Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp’s (THSRC, 台灣高鐵) long-term rating as “AA+(twn),” with a “stable” outlook. The company’s credit prospects are linked to Taiwan’s sovereign rating reflected in the government’s controlling stake, as well as to its robust strategic importance as the nation’s sole high-speed rail operator and close ties with the government, Fitch said. The company’s largest shareholders are the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, China Aviation Development Foundation, China Steel Corp (中鋼) and Taiwan Sugar Corp (台糖). These factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary state support for the company, if needed, Fitch said.