Global real estate expected to rise on cooling measures

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The property market is expected to improve next year, as the global economy is likely to continue to improve and demand remains strong in prime locations, international property consultancy Knight Frank’s regional head Kevin Coppel said in Taipei yesterday.

The pace of improvement is likely to be mild, as different countries are expected to keep cooling measures in place to rein in soaring property prices, Coppel said.

“The election of Donald Trump to the US presidency sends positive messages to the global property market, as his promise of tax cuts and infrastructure projects will stimulate growth in the world’s largest economy,” Coppel said, adding that recent rallies in US shares lent support to the view.

As the US economy improves, it is likely to import more products and services, he said.

Trump’s stance on cross-border trade does create uncertainty in the medium and long term, but the businessman-turned-politician has toned down his rhetoric since his electoral victory, he said.

“Uncertainty is most unfavorable for investment markets, but real estate has proved relatively safe, compared with other investment tools,” Coppel said.

Coppel expects Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong to lead the recovery in the commercial market, and Sydney, Vancouver and Shanghai to outperform other cities in the residential market.

Chinese investors would play an important part in both cases, he said.

London, which has been the world’s financial center for the past 400 years, might not lose its status following the Brexit vote, he said.

US banking service provider Wells Fargo and social media giant Facebook have said they remain committed to London, he said.

A weaker pound has made real estate in London cheaper and more attractive, he added.