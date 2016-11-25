OLED production value expected to surge on speculation over Apple Inc

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

The global production value of organic light-emitting-diode (OLED) displays is expected to surge to about US$61.4 billion in 2020, after speculation that Apple Inc will use the high-definition, energy-efficient displays for its next generation of smartphones, a local market researcher said yesterday.

That would represent a compound annual growth rate of 66 percent, compared with production value totaling US$11.7 billion last year, Delux Chen (陳逸民), an analyst at the Photonics Industry and Technology Development Association (PIDA, 光電協進會), said in a report, citing market researcher UBI’s data.

Speculation has been circulating that Apple would extend its use of OLED screens from the Apple Watch to its next generation of iPhone next year, as OLED displays boast bolder colors and lower power consumption.

“That has fueled a new investment spree from Asian panel manufactures on producing OLED displays,” Chen said.

Most LCD panel manufacturers, especially South Korean firms, are poised to tap into the OLED market as it is speculated to be the next display to enter mass production, Chen said.

Samsung Electronics Co focuses on developing small and medium-seized OLED displays used in smartphones, while LG Display Co has bet on large-sized OLED displays for TVs, he said.

With growing adoption of OLED displays, global shipments of OLED displays are expected to soar to 1.25 billion units in 2020, compared with 260 million units last year, the report said.

Taiwanese LCD panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) are more cautious about expanding into the OLED market, citing heavy equipment investments.

Building an OLED production line would “require a huge investment,” Innolux chairman Wang Jyh-chao (王志超) said last month. “We are extremely careful about making investment plans. No specific plan has been made at the moment.”

Innolux is more interested in a new and advanced version of OLED display, dubbed micro-LED display, they are more affordable than OLED displays, while AUO only produces small-sized OLED displays for wearable devices, it said.