Agencies

STOCK MARKETS

Dow rallies past 19,000

The Dow on Tuesday finished above 19,000 for the first time, a landmark in a post-election stock rally propelled by expectations of pro-growth policies from Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent to 19,023.87. The S&P 500 also hit a new record, rising 0.2 percent to 2,202.94, while the tech-rich NASDAQ Composite Index jumped 0.3 percent to 5,386.35, also a new record. Markets are betting that Washington will pursue growth-oriented policies including tax cuts, a ramp-up of infrastructure investment and fewer regulations.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota recalls Sienna

Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 834,000 Toyota Sienna minivans in North America, because the sliding doors could open while the vehicle is moving. The recall involves Sienna minivans from the 2011 to 2016 model years. A majority of the minivans — 744,000 — were sold in the US. Toyota said the problem happens when the door’s opening is impeded and the motor’s circuit gets overloaded. If the door is unlatched, it could open while the minivan is in motion. Toyota will repair the doors for free, but is still developing a remedy for the problem.

BEVERAGES

Dr Pepper buys Bai Brands

Soda giant Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc has agreed to purchase fast-growing Bai Brands for US$1.7 billion. Bai Brands was started in a Princeton, New Jersey, basement in 2009 and specializes in coffee-fruit drinks. The drink maker’s all-natural, 5-calorie drinks are produced from coffee fruit — the antioxidant-rich outer shell of coffee beans. Dr Pepper Snapple officials said the acquisition would help the company expand into the low-calorie beverage market. Bai Brands is to operate within Dr Pepper Snapple’s packaged beverages segment.

SOFTWARE

Meitu in talks on share sale

China’s Meitu Inc (美圖), a developer of selfie apps, is in talks with investors ahead of its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong and is discussing a share sale that would value the company at about US$5 billion, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. However, investors are split in their view of that value, with Chinese funds willing to pay up for what they see as the next big growth opportunity and international investors more skeptical about the company’s potential, the people said. Valuation is to be a key area of discussion as Meitu and its investment bankers talk with potential investors from this week through Friday next week, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg.