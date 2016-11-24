UBS, Deutsche Bank at odds over US dollar

Bloomberg

After getting caught out by Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s election, strategists in the world’s biggest market are now divided on where the US dollar will go once he takes office.

UBS Group AG, the world’s largest private bank, started advising its wealthy clients to sell the dollar and buy euros after Trump’s surprise victory this month.

That contrasts with calls from Deutsche Bank AG, Germany’s largest bank, for the greenback to surge to parity with the common currency next year.

The opposing views underscore growing divisions in the US$5.1 trillion foreign exchange market, which was bracing for Democratic US candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton to win one of the most divisive US presidential elections in decades.

In the wake of the Nov. 8 vote, one-month historical volatility for the euro-dollar pair climbed above implied price swings for the first time since September, while 10-year US Treasury futures volume reached a record on the outcome, signaling how unprepared traders were for Trump’s ascendancy.

“The distribution of economic outcomes has widened with a Trump presidency,” said Eaton Vance Corp Boston-based codirector of global fixed income Eric Stein, who helps oversee about US$330 billion. “There’s potential for significant market reaction in both directions.”

Investors are scrambling to decipher the impact of the president-elect’s promised policy mix. While a program that includes spending as much as US$1 trillion on infrastructure is set to boost US growth and spur the US Federal Reserve to speed up interest rate increases, the sort of protectionist stance Trump touted on the campaign trail is likely to weigh on the dollar.

Momentum indicators hovered at levels that signal the greenback might have moved too far, too fast. The dollar has tracked Treasury yields higher on speculation that Trump’s promise of fiscal stimulus will fuel inflation. However, his protectionist trade policies could ultimately hurt the global economy.

Strategists have torn up their predictions for the dollar.

While HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC turned more bullish on the US currency against its Japanese counterpart, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp lowered its March forecast for the dollar to ￥103, from ￥107.

The greenback has surged more than 6 percent since Nov. 8 to ￥110.07 at 12:42pm in Singapore yesterday.

Against the euro, the US currency has appreciated about 4 percent to US$1.0624.

“A higher dollar and protectionism aren’t consistent with each other,” said Yoichiro Yamaguchi, Sumitomo Mitsui’s head of research in Tokyo. “There will be a correction in the market.”

The 14-day relative strength index for the dollar-yen climbed to almost 80 this week, above the 70 mark that signals the greenback might be overbought.

The momentum indicator for the euro fell to 27, indicating it is oversold versus the greenback.

After Trump’s unexpected win, UBS started selling the dollar versus the euro for clients who have given it the mandate to manage their assets, said Simon Smiles, the bank’s chief investment officer for ultra-high net worth individuals.

On Nov. 9, it raised its forecast for the common currency to US$1.15 in six months, from US$1.14.

The dollar’s rally is an “overshoot and will reverse,” Smiles said.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Saravelos holds the opposite view, predicting that the euro will slump to US$0.95 at the end of next year.