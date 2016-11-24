Slowing profits signal need for HP layoff plan

Bloomberg

HP Inc, which sells printers and computers, said profit in the current quarter might fall, signaling that planned cost cuts would be needed to bolster earnings.

Profit from continuing operations, excluding some items, is projected to be US$0.35 to US$0.38 per share in the quarter ending in January, HP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The midpoint would fall short of analysts’ projections of US$0.38, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

HP CEO Dion Weisler is cutting costs while trying to invest in his main products, PCs and printers, which customers are using less as they opt for smartphones, tablets and other portable devices.

HP last month said the company — which split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co at the end of last year — plans to cut as many as 4,000 employees over three years, which would follow a round of roughly 3,000 reductions unveiled last year.

“We obviously realize that the markets are still uncertain,” Weisler said during a briefing. “This team knows how to execute in both up and down markets.”

HP shares fell 0.9 percent in extended trading after closing at US$15.95 in New York on Tuesday. The stock had gained 35 percent this year through the close.

The company reported profit, before certain items, of US$0.36 per share in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, matching analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

HP projected full-year profit excluding some items of US$1.55 to US$1.65 per share — reflecting a forecast the company gave last month. Analysts estimated US$1.61.

Sales rose 2 percent to US$12.5 billion in the fourth quarter, topping analysts’ estimates of US$11.9 billion.

Revenue for personal systems, which includes the PC lines, increased 4.2 percent to US$8.02 billion from a year earlier.

Commercial sales rose 3 percent, while the consumer business climbed 7 percent in the personal systems unit.

Still, printing revenue declined 8.2 percent to US$4.6 billion, compared with a decline of 14 percent in the previous quarter. Consumer printing sales performed worse than the commercial business.

“We’re taking advantage of the parts of the market that are growing for top-line growth, but also doing it in a very cost-effective way,” HP chief financial officer Cathie Lesjak said in the briefing.