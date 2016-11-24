Giga Solar says yearly revenue to be flat

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾), which commands 30 percent of the global front-side silver photovoltaic conductive paste market, forecast flattish revenue for the whole of this year, compared with last year’s NT$15.8 billion (US$495.6 million), thanks to rebounding client demand, a company executive said yesterday.

The forecast came after Giga Solar revenue was almost halved last month and in September from the same periods last year.

The company blamed the poor performance on sagging demand from clients, primarily solar cell makers.

Local solar cell manufacturers last quarter were affected by nosediving Chinese demand following significant solar capacity expansion in the first half of the year, prior to the expiration of Beijing’s solar power subsidy program, Giga Solar said.

In the first half, China installed 22 gigawatts of solar power capacity, about 79 percent of an overall capacity expansion of 28 gigawatts, the firm said.

Demand has recently begun to recover, as China extended the program by six months until the end of the year, Giga Solar general manager Cafer Huang (黃文瑞) told investors.

The extension triggered “a new round of solar installation purchases starting this quarter,” Huang said. “Solar cell manufacturers are boosting their factory utilization and some are increasing usage to almost 100 percent.”

“We believe the fourth quarter will be a better period than the third quarter,” he said.

The new growth momentum is expected to help stem the company’s falling revenue over the past few months and help keep this year’s revenue at a similar level as last year’s, Huang said.

Giga Solar made NT$12.88 billion in the first 10 months, up by 3.16 percent from NT$12.48 billion in the same period last year, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Huang said he expects next year to be stable for the company in terms of revenue, given steady demand.

Last quarter, Giga Solar’s operating profit plunged 36 percent to NT$472.08 million, compared with NT$732.24 million in the previous quarter, hitting its lowest in about seven quarters.

Gross margin shrank to an almost two-year low of 20.9 percent last quarter, compared with 21.9 percent in the second quarter.

However, net profit jumped 32 percent to NT$554.35 million in the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with NT$420.48 million in the second quarter, thanks to asset evaluation gains.

Earnings per share rose from NT$6.96 to NT$9.19.

In the first three quarters, net profit totaled NT$1.58 billion, or earnings per share of NT$26.18, with NT$3 derived from solar power plant operations.

Giga Solar expects the contribution from solar power plant operations to net profit to increase next year to NT$200 million, or earnings per share of NT$3.28.

To fund its fast-growing solar power plant business, Giga Solar is planning a local initial public offering, likely in the third quarter of 2018, it said.

The firm operates solar power plants in Taiwan and Japan with total capacity of 34 megawatts per year, it said, adding that capacity is to triple to 100 megawatts next year after a new facility in the Philippines begins operations.