Japan eyes fiscal policy to boost growth next year

Bloomberg

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government is pushing for a greater role for fiscal policy next year, according to draft guidelines for next year’s budget seen by Bloomberg.

The government yesterday handed over the document for Japan’s initial budget for the fiscal year starting in April next year to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and it advocates more use of fiscal policy to help the economy in coordination with loose monetary policy.

Japan is among countries around the world that are turning to fiscal spending to stoke sputtering economies, some after years of extraordinary monetary easing failed to achieve strong, sustainable growth.

US president-elect Donald Trump has promised to spend US$550 billion on infrastructure and to cut taxes.

There is particular interest in fiscal policy in supporting growth in Japan. Some doubt the Bank of Japan will be able to maintain its aggressive monetary easing program.

The central bank recently shifted its policy regime to one better suited for long-term sustainability, but some economists have said the new framework provides cover for a “stealth tapering” of its asset purchases.

The budget document does not mention spending levels or targets, but it lists principles that should guide next year’s budget. It points out the importance of investing in care for older people, child care and research and development.

It also notes improvements in income and employment conditions, saying policies are needed to ensure that progress in those areas is not undone.

The Japanese Cabinet is set to approve the document by the end of next week, one person familiar with the plan said.

Fiscal spending was the “second arrow” of Abe’s growth program, Abenomics, but its implementation has been sporadic. In August, Abe proposed a ￥28 trillion (US$252.5 billion at the current exchange rate) supplementary stimulus package that was approved by parliament last month, but only about one-quarter of that amount was new spending.

Japan’s fiscal stimulus is often packaged in supplementary budgets.

It is better to expand the initial budget for policies that require sustained spending, such as investing in care for older people, child care and research and development, SMBC Nikko Securities senior economist Koya Miyamae said.

“It’s easier to apportion funds to things related to structural reforms in the initial budget,” he said.