ANALYSIS: Ford offers Trump victory claim despite factory plans

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Ford Motor Co, one of US president-elect Donald Trump’s prime corporate targets on the campaign trail, offered him a chance to claim a victory late on Thursday last week by informing him it would not shift production of a Lincoln sport utility vehicle to Mexico from Kentucky.

Trump jumped at the chance, claiming in a tweet that he had “worked hard” with Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr to keep the plant in Kentucky, even though Ford had never considered moving the whole factory south of the border.

In letting Trump claim a victory, Ford made what appeared to be a calculated, public appeal to Trump in an attempt to soothe concerns about outsourcing jobs and to gain some leverage with the new administration as the automaker pushes for favorable policy changes in US Congress.

“Ford is not going to make a decision on a purely political basis,” said Kristin Dziczek, director of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Michigan.

“They are going to make a decision that makes business sense, economic sense and if it happens to align with political goals, that’s great,” she said.

The No. 2 automaker in the US is not the only company in Trump’s crosshairs working out how to deal with the new political reality in Washington.

Apple Inc, criticized by Trump for not building products in the US market, is studying the possibility of moving iPhone production to the US, Japanese news service Nikkei reported on Thursday last week.

Apple did not reply to a request for comment.

Trump campaigned heavily on bringing jobs to the US and attacking companies such as Ford that plan to take some production overseas, a message that resonated in the economically ravaged center of the US.

Ford gave Trump plenty of ammunition, confirming in September that all of its remaining small-car production in the US, at its facility in Wayne, Michigan, would go to lower-cost Mexico by 2019.

Ford chief executive Mark Fields said no plants would be closed as a result, and no US jobs would be lost as capacity at the Wayne plant would be taken up by two new models.

The Mexico plans remain in place, despite the fact that Trump vowed on the campaign trail to stop Ford opening a new plant in Mexico and promised to slap 35 percent tariffs on any Ford vehicles made there.

Ford went further this month, announcing on Election Day a new US$195 million investment in India to add 3,000 jobs over the next five years in a technology and business center in Chennai.

Ford said this week it would import its Ford EcoSport built in India to the US.

Trump has not made any public comment on that plan.

On Thursday last week, Ford said it had been reviewing where to build the Lincoln MKC, just one vehicle built at the Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant, but had decided to keep it there.

As such, nothing changed, but letting Trump announce the decision gave him the opportunity to claim he saved US jobs and cast Ford as a patriotic manufacturer.

“Both sides will claim a certain level of victory because nobody wants a significant negative impact on the industry,” Center for Automotive Research chairman emeritus Dave Cole said.

It was unclear how many, if any, jobs were actually saved by the decision. Ford decided last year to move MKC production by 2019, on the assumption that production of the Ford Escape, a similar vehicle made in the same plant, would grow, but recently Escape demand has slumped, which may have prompted Ford to reconsider.