Miners drag European shares, trimming gains

Bloomberg

Commodity producers dragged down European equities as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the region’s economy still needs stimulus.

The STOXX Europe 600 Index fell 0.6 percent, trimming its weekly gain to 0.6 percent.

Draghi said the recovery is not strong enough yet and the current level of monetary support is key.

Miners declined with metals, while bond proxies, such as utilities and telecoms, dropped as global bonds headed for their biggest two-week slide in at least 26 years.

“The European recovery is clearly still on monetary life support,” said Michael Ingram, a market strategist at BGC Partners in London. “Today is one of these days when the European equity market realizes that it has been almost entirely supported by multiple expansion as earnings growth is not firmly entrenched. The European political outlook is becoming more opaque by the day.”

While European equities climbed for a second week, the market has been hit by large intraday swings.

The STOXX 600 has alternated between gains and losses during market sessions for nine straight days, its longest streak in two years. After the initial rally that followed Republican candidate Donald Trump’s presidential win on Nov. 8, the gauge has failed to keep its momentum.

With a valuation of about 14 times estimated earnings, it trades near its lowest level since June relative to the MSCI All-Country World Index.

Equity ETFs received record inflows in the week ended Wednesday, with US$800 million going into European funds, a Bank of America Corp report showed.

Those tracking the financial industry got the most money ever, while bond funds saw their biggest withdrawals in three-and-a-half years.

“This is just the last day of a week of consolidation after the recent Trump rally,” said Herbert Perus, head of equities at Raiffeisen Capital Management in Vienna.

“We think the positives for the market are intact, we will soon head into a year-end rally,” he said.

Drops in Italian and Spanish lenders dragged down the FTSE MIB Index and IBEX 35 Index more than 1 percent, some of the biggest declines among western-European markets.

France’s CAC 40 Index lost 0.5 percent, while Germany’s DAX Index slid 0.2 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.3 percent.