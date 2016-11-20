APEC host warns of threats to free trade

AP, LIMA

The US presidential election is a sign of growing hostility to free trade that threatens the global economy, Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Friday, as he opened the Asian-Pacific summit in Lima.

Kuczynski told delegates gathering in the Peruvian capital for the APEC forum that global trade already stopped growing in the past two years and would get much worse if nations close off their economies.

“It is fundamental that world trade grow again and that protectionism be defeated,” he said.

The Peruvian leader cited the US election, though he did not specifically mention US president-elect Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul US trade policy and tear up trade agreements, such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) or the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Kuczynski, a US-trained economist and former investment fund manager who took office this year, also cited the vote in June by Britain to leave the EU as evidence that “protectionist tendencies are taking over” in the world.

“And for anyone who wants to promote protection I suggest they read an economic history of the 1930s,” he said, a reference to the Great Depression, which many say was aggravated by protectionist policies.

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde also touched on the US and British vote, as she called for action to address rising economic inequality that has accompanied increased global trade.

“The social and political consequences are now becoming all too apparent,” she told an audience at the Universidad del Pacifico after an appearance at APEC. “Voters in the United States and the United Kingdom, for example, have sent clear signals of concern about migration, trade and technological change.”

APEC has brought more than 1,000 delegates from 21 countries, representing nearly 40 percent of the world’s population, to Lima for a forum aimed at easing global commerce.

US President Barack Obama arrived late on Friday for his last international summit before leaving office in January. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin were also expected.

Obama had been expected to promote the TPP, which would have included 12 members of APEC, but not China. That trade pact is now considered politically dead because of Trump’s victory.

The Chinese president is expected to seek support for an alternate agreement backed by his country that would include all 21 countries in the organization.

However, not all nations were ready to throw in the towel on the TPP.

Mexican Minister of Finance Idelfonso Fajardo said he met with officials from five other signatories to the pact — Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore — on the sidelines of the summit and they agreed to forge ahead regardless of what the new US administration decides.

Kuczynski and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later issued a statement saying they would work to see that the treaty goes into effect.

“Both leaders agree that the TPP is not only important geopolitically and in terms of trade, but also for the stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region as a whole,” it said.

It is unclear if they will succeed. Under terms of the TPP agreement signed this year in New Zealand, the vast free-trade accord can only be implemented if it is ratified by at least six countries that account for 85 percent of the combined GDP of the 12 TPP nations.