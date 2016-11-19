US concerned over Russia blocking LinkedIn: report

Reuters, MOSCOW

Russia’s decision to block public access to networking site LinkedIn Corp creates a precedent that could be used to justify blocking access to other sites operating in Russia, RIA news agency quoted the US embassy in Moscow as saying.

“The United States is deeply concerned,” RIA quoted an embassy representative as saying. “We call on Russia to immediately restore access to LinkedIn.”

On Thursday, Russia’s communications regulator ordered that public access to LinkedIn’s Web site be blocked to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating a data storage law.

The Kremlin said that the decision was legal and that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to interfere in the case.

When asked whether the move might stir fears of online censorship, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were “no such concerns.”

Critics see it as part of an attack on social networks in a nation that has increasingly tightened control over the Internet.

Russian law requires Web sites that store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers, something communications regulator Roskomnadzor said LinkedIn had not done.

That law was approved by Putin in 2014 and came into force in September last year.

LinkedIn has more than 6 million registered users in Russia.