China hits Tetra Pak with US$99m antitrust penalty

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese regulators have slapped Swedish firm Tetra Pak AG with a 668 million yuan (US$98.5 million) fine following an antitrust probe into the global packaging giant.

The company was found to have used its “dominant market position” to force suppliers to use its services and restrict their cooperation with rivals, a statement from the State Administration for Industry and Commerce said on Wednesday.

In a statement on its Web site, Tetra Pak said that it had “consistently attached importance to operating in accordance with regulations,” adding that although the decision was “regrettable,” it would not file an appeal.

Tetra Pak’s products include packaging for milk. The firm has supplied dairy giant Mengniu Dairy Co (蒙牛乳業) and participated in a program to boost sustainable dairy farming in China.

Authorities announced the investigation into the company in July 2013 among a wave of probes targeting companies involved in the manufacture of dairy products, especially baby formula.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planner, has also targeted Nestle SA unit Wyeth Nutrition, France’s Danone SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Abbott Laboratories and Dutch firm Royal FrieslandCampina NV over what it described as high prices for formula.

Tetra Pak has more than 23,000 employees and its packages are available in 170 countries.

It is part of the private Tetra Laval group, which is owned by the Swedish Rausing family.

Tetra Pak entered the China market in 1972. It has a research center in Shanghai and packaging material plants in several Chinese cities.