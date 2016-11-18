Rio Tinto sacks two executives over Guinea payments

AFP, SYDNEY

Global miner Rio Tinto PLC yesterday fired two senior executives after an internal probe into US$10.5 million in payments linked to the world’s biggest untapped iron-ore deposit in Guinea.

The Anglo-Australian firm last week said it had launched an investigation and notified American, British and Australian regulatory authorities.

It did so after becoming aware in August of e-mail correspondence from 2011 relating to the payments “made to a consultant providing advisory services” for the massive Simandou iron ore project.

Rio Tinto in 2014 sealed a US$20 billion deal with a Chinese consortium led by state-run aluminium group Aluminum Corp of China (Chinalco, 中國鋁業) for Simandou, Africa’s biggest-ever mining and infrastructure venture.

However, last month it announced the sale of its 46.6 percent holding to Chinalco, which had a 41.3 percent stake.

One of the executives, energy and minerals head Alan Davies, who was accountable for Simandou in 2011, was suspended last week while legal affairs chief Debra Valentine stepped down.

“The board’s decision does not pre-judge the course of any external inquiries into this matter,” Rio Tinto said in a statement in announcing they had been sacked. “However, the board concluded that the executives failed to maintain the standards expected of them under our global code of conduct.”

It gave no further details and Davies said his sacking was a “great surprise.”

“There are no grounds for the termination of my employment... My rights are fully reserved and I have been left with no option but to take the strongest possible legal action in response,” he said, according to the Australian Financial Review.

“I think the announcement has given investors the view that the company has dealt quickly and decisively with what could have been a serious issue,” CMC Markets strategist Michael McCarthy told reporters.

“The bearish aspect to this news was the potential that it might reveal a culture that’s built around this or it might imperil a number of other operations. The moves this morning have given investors confidence that this was a one-off,” he said.