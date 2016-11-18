Philippines beats Q3 growth forecast

Reuters, MANILA

The Philippine economy grew at its fastest pace in more than three years in July-September, most of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s first 100 days in office, setting him up to meet the ambitious target he set for the year.

Duterte, who was elected in May, inherited an economy that has enjoyed 70 quarters of uninterrupted growth, buoyed mainly by domestic demand fueled by remittances from migrant workers.

That momentum, further boosted by election campaign spending in the first two quarters, resulted in the third quarter’s forecast-topping 7.1 percent growth.

Such rapid expansion made the Philippines the fastest-growing economy in Asia by far, outpacing even China.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 1.2 percent, the National Statistics Office said, slightly above the 1.1 percent growth projected in a Reuters poll, but slower than the previous quarter’s 2.1 percent.

“We are confident that we will grow within the 6 to 7 percent growth target,” National Economic and Development Authority socio-economic planning director Reynaldo Cancio told a briefing.

Growth in the third quarter was supported by household consumption, which sustained its 7 percent-plus annual pace.

Fixed capital investment growth topped 20 percent, with public construction continuing its double-digit growth.

Private construction grew a sharp 16.2 percent in the third quarter compared with 8 percent over April-June.

While it may be too early for Duterte to take credit for the strong GDP result, it should give him a strong start, Nomura economist Euben Paracuelles said, adding that investors would want to see signs that the momentum could be sustained.

Duterte has vowed to accelerate and raise infrastructure spending to lift growth to 7 to 8 percent during his six-year term, create more jobs and reduce poverty.

However, the outspoken leader’s anti-US rhetoric and brutal war on drugs, which alarmed rights groups, are unnerving markets and foreign investors.

The peso is hovering near eight-year lows, while the stock market has nearly erased its gains this year.

“With Duterte in charge it is hard to rule out a sudden shift in economic policy or a disruption of the political stability that has characterized the last six years,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a research note.