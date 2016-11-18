JPMorgan to pay US$250m over PRC hiring case

Reuters, NEW YORK and WASHINGTON

JPMorgan Chase & Co will pay more than US$250 million to settle allegations by the US government that it had hired children of Chinese decisionmakers to win business, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The bank will pay roughly US$200 million combined to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Department of Justice, and more than US$50 million to the US Federal Reserve, the source said.

There will not be any individual prosecution at this time, the source said.

The SEC opened an investigation into JPMorgan in 2013 over the hiring. The justice department opened a parallel investigation around the same time.

Investment banks have a long history of employing the children of China’s politically connected. While close ties to top government officials are a boon to any banking franchise across the world, they are especially beneficial in China, where relationships and personal connections play a critical role in business decisions.

The SEC, JPMorgan and the justice department declined to comment.

The settlement was first reported by Bloomberg. It will end a probe into whether the bank’s hires violated US anti-bribery laws, Bloomberg said.

Meanwhile, conflicting information on whether JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon could become US secretary of the treasury as part of US president-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet cast a cloud of uncertainty over the nation’s largest bank.

Tweets from Fox Business News reporters on Wednesday were the latest indication that Dimon was still in the running for the job, but initial word from anchor Maria Bartiromo that he would “get” the job was quickly knocked down.

JPMorgan spokespeople have declined to make any official comment about the idea of Dimon joining the Trump administration since Thursday last week.

Dimon declined to comment through a representative.

A Trump transition team source told Reuters that Dimon is “pitching hard” for the Treasury role.

However, two other sources indicated that he is not interested. One said Dimon has told colleagues since Tuesday last week, when Trump won the election, that he would not take the role. The three sources spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Bartiromo cited a meeting scheduled for yesterday, where a decision was to be made on either Dimon or Steve Mnuchin, who was Trump’s campaign finance manager, as Treasury secretary. Her colleague Charles Gasparino said Dimon would only be willing to play an advisory role.

Fortune later reported that Dimon has already said no.