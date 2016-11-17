Agencies

MINING

Wesfarmers to sell mines

Wesfarmers Ltd, the Australian retail-to-fertilizer conglomerate, has started a sale process for its two coal mines in the country after prices for the commodity soared this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Perth-based company has sent preliminary information on the Curragh and Bengalla mines to potential buyers ahead of calling for bids, the people said, asking not to be identified, as the details are not public. Wesfarmers is working with UBS Group AG on the potential divestments, which might fetch as much as A$2 billion (US$1.5 billion), two of the people said.

UNITED STATES

Retail sales rise

Retail sales last month rose more than expected as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods, pointing to sustained economic strength that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month. The Department of Commerce on Tuesday said retail sales increased 0.8 percent last month, also boosted by demand for building materials, likely as households cleaned up and made repairs in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. “This is just the kind of data the Fed doves need to see to convince them to hike rates in December. The economy is doing pretty well, this data is bullish for the economic outlook in the months ahead,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Yen weakest performer

The yen’s swoon after US president-elect Donald Trump’s shock election victory has turned the developed world’s strongest currency into its weakest performer. Macro Currency Group said it has also opened up an enticing buying opportunity. Mark Farrington, who oversees US$2.2 billion as managing director at the London-based fund manager, said Japan’s currency is poised to rally, because Trump’s policies will spur political risk, reviving demand for the yen as a haven. The recent rout in US Treasuries might also drive Japanese investors back to local bonds.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation to rebound

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday said that inflation would rebound in the coming months as the Brexit-fueled slump in the British pound sparks price hikes. Carney, addressing British lawmakers on the influential Treasury Select Committee, said that “inflation is going up [and] that’s a consequence of a very large move” in the exchange rate. However, his comments came as official data showed that British annual inflation had experienced an unexpected slowdown last month from a two-year high. The 12-month inflation rate declined to 0.9 percent compared with 1 percent in September, Britain’s Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

INTERNET

WhatsApp halts ad targeting

WhatsApp has temporarily suspended giving parent company Facebook information about users in Europe for ad targeting, responding to concerns there over privacy, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. Conversations with officials in Europe over the past few months resulted in the social network deciding to only tap WhatsApp user data there for purposes such as fighting spam, according to the source. The break was described as an effort to give regulators time to share privacy concerns and for Facebook to consider ways to address them.