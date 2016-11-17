AIDC inks deal to deploy GE gas turbines

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業), the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, yesterday inked a strategic cooperation agreement to deploy General Electric Co’s (GE) mobile power generation solutions in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The agreement strengthens collaborative ties between the companies, AIDC acting president Kong Shiah (夏康) said.

AIDC is a tier-one supplier for the world’s leading aerospace companies, including casings for GE’s aircraft engines and composite panels for Airbus jetliners.

The two companies expect the new venture to begin contributing revenue in three to five years.

Under the agreement, AIDC is to assist GE with systems integrations for GE’s TM2500 aeroderivative gas turbines.

GE’s modular, trailer-mounted TM2500 package provides fast and emergency power that can be deployed in less than 11 days — about half the installation time required for competing solutions — generating up to 35 megawatts (MW) of energy per unit.

In the past 15 years, more than 2,000 TM2500 units have been installed around the world, in countries such as Indonesia, Egypt, Algeria, Greece and Japan, GE said.

“The collaboration provides both companies the opportunity to solve some of the toughest energy needs across the region, and we are committed to grow in Taiwan and help in executing the government’s ‘new southbound policy,’” said Dave Ross, president of GE’s Global Fast Power unit.

Apart from its core aerospace business, AIDC has expanded into engineering procurement and construction for gas turbine power plants across Taiwan since 2000, and has been building wind farms since 2003, Shiah said.

The company is also generating 107MW from its biogas power stations at garbage dumps and pig farms, Shiah added.

The design of the TM2500 generator is based on an aircraft turbine engine, and it can also be used to power naval vessels, AIDC said.

Able to start and stop multiple times in one day, the modular TM2500 can be used to bridge shortfalls in power supply during peak-use hours, AIDC said.

AIDC shares rose 0.13 percent to close at NT$39.25 in Taipei trading yesterday, underperforming the TAIEX, which gained 0.35 percent.