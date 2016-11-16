Staff writer, with agencies

AIRLINES

EasyJet posts first profit fall

British low-cost airline easyJet said it expected currency headwinds and measures to mitigate Brexit to hit earnings again next year, after reporting its first fall in annual profit in six years. For the 12 months to the end of September, easyJet, Europe’s No. 2 no-frills carrier behind Ryanair, posted a 28 percent drop in pre-tax profit to ￡495 million (US$618 million), its first decline since 2009, although at the upper end of a ￡490 million to ￡495 million range given last month. The weak sterling following the Brexit vote resulted in an ￡88 million hit to easyJet’s profit in its 2015-2016 fiscal year and carrier yesterday said it expected a further impact of ￡90 million in the 12 months to September next year.

AIRLINES

Buffett bets on airlines

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has taken stakes in three US airlines, in a US$1.3 billion bet that marks a sharp U-turn of his antagonistic views on the sector. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested US$797 million in American Airlines, US$249 million in Delta Air Lines and US$237 million in United Continental Holdings, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Berkshire Hathaway also took a stake in Southwest Airlines, CNBC television network reported on Monday. The financial guru was known for his dislike of the airline industry after his disastrous bet on preferred shares of US Airways in 1989, calling it a “death trap.”

ENTERTAINMENT

Cineworld revenue up 14.6%

British cinema operator Cineworld Group PLC reported a 14.6 percent rise in revenue for the 45 weeks to Thursday, helped by strong box-office collections from movies like The Secret Life of Pets, Finding Dory and The BFG. Cineworld said box-office revenue grew 8.5 percent for the period, while total revenue in its key UK and Ireland markets rose 8.4 percent. The firm, which operates 2,103 screens, said it was confident of delivering results in line with market expectations, with two major releases — Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them and Star Wars: Rogue One — slated to open next month.

PROPERTY

Singapore home sales surge

Singapore home sales rose to the highest in more than a year last month, as developers marketed more projects on pent-up demand from homebuyers. Developers sold 1,252 units last month, compared with 509 units in September, according to data released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority. That was the biggest monthly sales tally since July last year, the data showed. Developers launched 1,467 units last month, more than three times the number in September. The surge in sales came even as Singapore’s government has been steadfast in its commitment to cool the housing market, maintaining real-estate curbs rolled out since 2009.

INTERNET

WhatsApp adds video call

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp has finally joined rivals from WeChat to Snapchat in offering video calls. The messaging service, responding to popular demand, will begin rolling out the long-awaited feature to its 1 billion-plus users across the main mobile software platforms, including Apple Inc’s iOS, Google’s Android and Microsoft’s Windows. WhatsApp was one of the last major messaging services to offer voice calling and is now catching up with Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat and Snap Inc, as well as Google and Apple. Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014 for US$22 billion.