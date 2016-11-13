Agencies

MACROECONOMICS

Service sector stagnates

Activity in Taiwan’s service sector was sluggish in September due to fewer business days as a result of Typhoon Megi, according to a survey by the Commerce Development Research Institute. The institute said the index of service industry was 97 points in September, down 2 points from the previous month and flashing “yellow-blue,” indicating sluggishness. It forecast that the index for last month would rise to 99 points on higher consumption spurred by an increased number of holidays and promotional campaigns by department store chains.

CHINA

Cap on banks to be raised

The government said it is committed to letting overseas banks own bigger stakes in securities and fund-management joint ventures in the nation, in a statement that was released after financial and economic talks this week with the UK. A 49 percent ownership limit will gradually be raised, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday, without saying when or by how much. Foreign investors’ participation can boost the industry’s competitiveness and global influence, it said. China also pledged to help companies increase investment in the UK and support London as an offshore yuan center.

RETAIL

JC Penney cuts outlook

JC Penney Co cut its sales outlook for the year after reporting a surprise decline for a key sales figure during the third quarter as it wrestled with sluggish clothing sales. The report is a setback for JC Penney, whose business, like other retailers, has been volatile, bouncing back in the summer after a tough start to the year. JC Penney reported a loss of US$67 million in its fiscal third quarter, which had narrowed from a loss of US$115 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of US$0.22. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were US$0.21 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

SOUTH AFRICA

Eskom head resigns

The head of the nation’s state-owned power company Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd on Friday announced his resignation in a corruption scandal that has embroiled President Jacob Zuma. Brian Molefe became the first person to step down after a report released last week raised allegations of corrupt links between Zuma, ministers, top officials and the Guptas, a wealthy business family. The report included allegations that Zuma ensured the Gupta family won huge preferential contracts with state companies such as Eskom.

ENERGY

SandRidge to cut more jobs

A SandRidge Energy Inc spokesman said the Oklahoma City-based company is planning more layoffs. David Kimmel on Friday told the Journal Record that employees have been told that layoffs would occur soon, but he declined to say how many employees would be affected or when the layoffs would take place. Kimmel said low commodity prices make the layoffs necessary for the long-term success of the oil and natural gas producer. The announcement comes just more than a month after SandRidge emerged from bankruptcy and after it laid off 172 employees in February.