Emerging markets lead drop in Asian stocks

Bloomberg and staff writer, with CNA

Asian shares fell on Friday, with emerging-market stocks leading declines on bets the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than anticipated.

The Shanghai Composite Index entered a bull market and financial firms in Tokyo and Sydney rallied.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index lost 0.9 percent to 135.35, erasing earlier gains of as much as 0.4 percent. The gauge is down 1 percent for the week.

Indices in Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan led the decline. Japanese shares capped their best week since September and Chinese equities rallied, as metals companies surged and property curbs boosted the lure of stocks.

Markets in Asia have been whipsawed after US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s shock victory over Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

After regional equities initially tumbled on news Trump won, they soon recovered on signs he would boost fiscal spending. That spurred speculation that US borrowing costs would rise more quickly than previously thought and the greenback would advance, limiting fund flows to developing-nation assets.

“Emerging markets will probably suffer from additional outflows of foreign funds for a long time with the outlook of a strong dollar and higher US interest rates,” said Komsorn Prakobphol, head of the strategy unit at Tisco Financial Group Pcl in Bangkok.“The only country in Asia that will benefit from the strong [US] dollar is Japan, where a weaker currency is needed to help spur sagging growth.”

In Taipei, the TAIEX dropped 2.1 percent from Thursday and fell 1.2 percent this week to 8,957.76.

Taiwanese shares fell almost 200 points on Friday to close below the 9,000-point mark, led by the bellwether electronics sector, following overnight losses on the NASDAQ, dealers said.

Concern has been running high over speculation that Trump could draft policies unfavorable to high-tech firms, such as Apple Inc, after blasting them for outsourcing overseas and causing the loss of millions of jobs during this election campaign, they said.

The New Taiwan dollar’s fall against the US dollar also raised fears that foreign institutional investors have been moving funds out of the country, prompting investors to further cut their holdings in Taiwan, they said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chip maker and supplier of the A10 processor for the iPhone 7, shed 2.2 percent to close at NT$181.50.

Largan Precision Co (大立光), a smartphone camera lens supplier to Apple, lost 3.07 percent to end at NT$3,395, but remained the most expensive stock in Taiwan. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), an assembler of iPhones and iPads, fell 3.07 percent to close at NT$79.

The Jakarta Composite Index fell 3.3 percent, heading for its biggest decline since August last year. The rupiah weakened 1.1 percent after plunging as much as 3.1 percent earlier, prompting the nation’s central bank to say it stepped in to stabilize the market.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index sank 2.9 percent; South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0.9 percent; Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 1.4 percent; and New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.5 percent.

Japan’s TOPIX added 0.1 percent, advancing 2.3 percent this week, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 percent.

Banks, brokerages and life insurers climbed on expectations that a Trump presidency would continue to push up bond yields, while financial regulations might be eased.