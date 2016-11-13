Japan’s nuclear industry finds lifeline in India

By Jonathan Soblenov / NY Times News Service, TOKYO

Despite objections from anti-nuclear campaigners, Japan’s government on Friday cleared the way for companies that build nuclear power plants to sell their technology to India — one of the few nations planning big expansions in atomic energy — by signing a cooperation agreement with the South Asian country.

The deal is a lifeline for the Japanese nuclear power industry, which has been foundering since meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant in northeastern Japan in 2011. Plans to build a dozen new reactors in Japan were canceled after that, a gut punch for some of the nation’s biggest industrial conglomerates, including Toshiba and Hitachi.

With the domestic market moribund, Japanese companies had been pursuing deals abroad, but success was elusive.

The economic case for nuclear energy has weakened as a result of low oil and gas prices, prompting utilities and governments around the world to rethink construction. The Fukushima disaster increased safety concerns and Japanese vendors have had to fight lower-cost rivals from places like Russia and South Korea for a shrinking number of customers.

India looks like a rare opportunity. It is planning 20 new reactors over the next decade or so, and as many as 55 more have been proposed. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, are hoping that trade can underpin a broader strategic relationship, aimed in part at fending off China.

Nonetheless, the nuclear deal has drawn criticism in Japan. India possesses atomic weapons and has kept itself outside the international legal framework against proliferation. Because of that, many in Japan, which was hit by two nuclear bombs in World War II, would prefer not to establish ties with nuclear power.

Left-leaning Japanese newspapers have published editorials against the Indian deal, and the mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the bombed cities, have issued pleas to stop it.

Formal negotiations by the two governments lasted six years. Other countries have already begun allowing nuclear-related exports to India, including the US, which signed a similar accord a decade ago.

“There was a huge outcry when the government first said it would pursue this” in 2010, said Masaaki Fukunaga, a professor at the Center for South Asian Studies at Gifu Women’s University in Gifu, Japan, who has followed the issue closely. “The industry and the government were determined.”

Abe said Japan had reserved the right to stop nuclear exports if India conducted another nuclear weapons test.

“There is a legal framework to ensure India’s responsible and peaceful use of technology,” he said.

Japanese leaders say they are looking to support more than just the nuclear industry. National economic growth may be at stake. As Japan has become less competitive in sectors like consumer electronics, big industrial projects are being counted on to fill the gap.

In addition to the nuclear accord, Abe and Modi agreed to explore plans to build additional high-speed rail lines in India based on Japan’s Shinkansen bullet-train technology. Construction on a previously agreed line from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will begin in 2023, the leaders said. Japan will help finance the project with low-interest loans.

Japan’s push to become a global infrastructure powerhouse has had setbacks. Vietnam’s legislature scrapped plans in 2010 for a Shinkansen train line, citing costs, and is reportedly close to canceling plans for a proposed Japanese-built nuclear power station. Indonesia chose a Chinese group’s bid last year to build a high-speed rail line over a Japanese bid that had been considered the favorite.