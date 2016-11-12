Agencies

ENERGY

Brazil eyes private funding

The Brazilian Congress has approved a measure to give private companies a larger role in exploring one of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves. The bill would remove a requirement that state oil company Petrobras must have at least a 30 percent stake in any operation in the massive off-shore reserve located off the southern coast between the states of Santa Catarina to Espirito Santo. The so-called “Pre-salt Reserve” produces about 1 million barrels of oil a day. The measure has been approved by the Brazilian Senate and Congress, which sent it on Thursday to Brazilian President Michel Temer. He is expected to sign it.

VIDEO GAMES

Japan Wii U sales to end

Nintendo Co is ending sales in Japan of its Wii U home console “soon,” although it is not saying exactly when, and similar announcements are expected in other regions. The Wii U, which went on sale in late 2012, is being replaced by Switch, set to go on sale globally in March next year. Nintendo said it would show it to reporters in Japan on Jan. 13. The Japanese video game manufacturer behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises has already shipped Wii U machines for US sales through March, company spokesman Kenichiro Matsuura said yesterday.

INTERNET

Russia may block LinkedIn

The Moscow City Court on Thursday ruled that professional networking Web site LinkedIn can be blocked under a controversial new law because it does not store local users’ data inside the nation. The court rejected an appeal by LinkedIn and upheld an August decision by a Moscow district court that the Web site was in breach of the law, after the Russian communications watchdog launched legal action. A representative of LinkedIn said users “give consent for their personal data to be used” and argued there had been no mass call from Russians for the Web site to be closed.

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba back in the black

Toshiba Corp yesterday said its half-year profit tripled, owing to cost cutting and the sale of its home appliances business, providing a boost to the firm as it tries to turn the page on an embarrassing accounting scandal. The conglomerate posted an April-to-September net profit of ￥115.3 billion (US$1.08 billion), well up from ￥37.3 billion the previous year. It also logged a ￥96.8 billion operating profit, reversing a loss the previous year, although it blamed a stronger Japanese currency and lower sales of TVs and PCs for a 4.3 percent decline in revenue to ￥2.58 trillion.

TOURISM

Euro Disney in the red

Euro Disney, which owns Disneyland Paris, on Thursday posted record annual losses in the wake of the terror attacks in Paris which weighed heavily on tourist bookings. During its financial year, which ended in September, group turnover fell 6.91 percent to 1.27 billion euros (US$1.38 billion) following a 10 percent drop in visitor numbers, a statement said. The statement was issued as France prepares to mark the first anniversary of the deadly attacks in the French capital which claimed 130 lives. Over the period, the group registered a net loss attributable to shareholders of 705 million euros, compared with 84.2 million the previous year.