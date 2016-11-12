IMF urges Buenos Aires to stick with reforms, help poor

AFP, WASHINGTON

The IMF on Thursday urged Argentina to stay the course with its tough economic reforms, but also to take steps to protect the poor from the negative consequences.

In the first report on the nation’s economy in a decade, marking full restoration of relations between Buenos Aires and the IMF, the fund said it would take time for the reforms to bear fruit and there would be a “negative short-term impact” from the policy changes.

However, the IMF warned the government should not be tempted to ease up on measures such as spending cuts, despite the recession this year, but it “should be sensitive to its impact on growth, jobs and the most vulnerable segments of the population.”

The IMF last month forecast the Argentine economy would contract by 1.7 percent this year followed by a rebound next year as the reforms take hold, with growth of 2.7 percent forecast.

The nearly year-old government of Argentine President Mauricio Macri has begun an ambitious reform program to reverse the “unsustainable policy framework of the past administration, [which] was simply not tenable,” the IMF said.

The IMF “cautioned that reversing the legacy of severe macroeconomic imbalances, pervasive microeconomic distortions and a weakened institutional framework will take time.”

Reducing inflation — which is expected to end the year near 40 percent — remains a key goal, and would require steps to insure the central bank is independent and has credibility.

However, the IMF warned that “the pace at which inflation is reduced should remain attuned to its economic costs.”

The economy would also need “supply side” reforms to improve the business climate and boost growth, including changes to energy and utility regulations and rates, with a program to protect the poor, it said.

The report on the economy marks the end of more than 10 years of friction and severed ties between Argentina and the fund under the two previous administrations.

It came the day after the IMF board lifted the February 2013 censure of the nation over its questionable official statistics, the first time it had ever censured one of its 189 members.