Staff writer, with agencies

STOCK MARKET

Listed firms’ sales fall

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange saw their combined sales decrease 4.07 percent last month from a year earlier on a consolidated basis, driven mainly by results in the oil and gas, optoelectronics and container shipping industries. Listed companies had a combined NT$2.497 trillion (US$78.52 billion) in revenue last month, the exchange said in a statement yesterday. Among them, 362 businesses, including those in the steel, automotive and semiconductor industries, saw their combined revenue rise annually, while 468 firms reported declining sales, the exchange said. The aggregate sales of the 830 companies listed on the bourse totaled NT$22.72 trillion in the first 10 months of the year, down NT$374.8 billion, or 1.62 percent, from the same period last year, the exchange said. During the 10-month period, 379 companies reported that revenue increased from a year earlier, while 451 firms saw sales decline, it added.

MACHINERY

Minister touts ‘smart’ segment

Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) on Thursday gave an optimistic outlook for the nation’s “smart” machinery industry, saying that Taiwanese manufacturers would not be affected significantly by a possible rise in protectionism in the US when US president-elect Donald Trump takes office. Lee made the remark at a news conference ahead of the APEC ministers’ forum in Lima on Thursday and Friday next week. He said that several Taiwanese companies have successfully tapped into the US aviation supply chain, with demand for high-end precision equipment there likely to remain robust. Lee is to co-head the Taiwanese delegation to the annual APEC meeting with National Development Council Minister Chen Tain-jy (陳添枝).

HONG KONG

Growth slows in Q3

Economic growth slowed in the third quarter from the second as weak exports, sluggish retail sales and declining tourist arrivals took their toll on the territory. The economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in the third quarter, compared with a downwardly revised 1.5 percent in the June quarter. The economy expanded 1.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, compared with 1.7 percent in the previous quarter. The government kept its full-year estimate for this year in the middle of its previous forecast range of between 1 and 2 percent. The government expects growth to remain on a modest track in the near term, due to a number of concerns, including the likely trend of increasing interest rates in the US and elevated geopolitical risks elsewhere.

ELECTRONICS

Acer monitor wins award

Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that its Predator Z301CT gaming computer monitor has won a “Best of Innovation” award in the computer peripherals category at the CES 2017 Innovation Awards in Las Vegas. In addition, Acer’s Swift 7 notebook computer and its Spin 7 convertible notebook have been selected as CES 2017 Innovation Honorees in the computer hardware and components category. The CES Innovation Awards, sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association, has rewarded achievements in consumer electronics in 28 categories since 1976. The jury is comprised of independent industrial designers, engineers and reporters.