TOPBI tips China sales to improve

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

China-focused apparel company TOPBI International Holdings Ltd (淘帝國際控股) expects sales to improve through the end of this year, supported by continued expansion in the children’s apparel market across the Taiwan Strait.

Following a strategy of raising brand awareness among parents in China, the company has been working on the expansion of both physical stores and e-commerce platforms.

TOPBI has 23 exclusive agents in charge of selling its products and 1,437 retail locations in China, compared with last year’s 1,381, company data showed.

So far this year the company has expanded into a number of Chinese regional markets, including Shaanxi, Jiangsu and Henan provinces.

As for its e-commerce business, the company has partnered with major Chinese online shopping Web sites, including Taobao.com (淘寶) and Tmall.com (天貓).

TOPBI plans to open its first self-owned concept store this quarter in an effort to improve customer loyalty in the Chinese market.

The company said it views the concept store as its next catalyst for sales growth on the other side of the Taiwan Strait.

Besides selling children’s apparel, the store aims to provide a special space for parent-child interaction, TOPBI said in a statement yesterday.

The concept store could help the company quickly gather customer feedback and develop new products to satisfy Chinese parents’ needs, TOPBI said.

In the first three quarters of this year, the company saw revenue grow 4.7 percent from the same period last year to NT$3.89 billion (US$122.3 million) backed by the traditional high season in China for children’s apparel.

Net profit during the period increased 5.42 percent to NT$540 million from a year earlier, with earnings of NT$9.31 per share, company data showed.

Last month, the company’s board proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$5.45 and a stock dividend of NT$1.98 on last year’s earnings.