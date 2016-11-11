Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC reports sales rise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday reported NT$91.09 billion (US$2.88 billion) in consolidated sales for last month, up 1.5 percent from a month earlier and 11.4 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure was the second-highest in the company’s history, trailing only the NT$94.31 billion achieved in August, company data showed. In the first 10 months of this year, cumulative sales totaled NT$776.80 billion, up 7.6 percent from a year earlier, data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Acer net income grows

Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday reported net income of NT$249 million for the third quarter of the year, or earnings per share of NT$0.08, up from NT$191 million, or NT$0.06 per share, a year earlier. Last quarter gross profit grew 2 percent year-on-year to NT$5.58 billion and operating income jumped significantly to NT$471 million, despite an 12.9 percent annual decline in revenue to NT$58.59 billion, Acer said. During the first three quarters of this year, net income totaled NT$833 million, or NT$0.28 per share, higher than the NT$367 million, or NT$0.12 per share, it earned a year earlier, it said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai sales fall

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported sales of NT$471.93 billion for last month, contracting 6.17 percent from a year earlier, but expanding 0.76 percent from the previous month, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. Cumulative revenue totaled NT$3.42 trillion in the first 10 months of this year, declining 3.63 percent from NT$3.55 trillion in the same period last year, the filing said.

ONLINE RETAIL

PChome sales slip

Online shopping portal PChome Online Inc (網路家庭) yesterday said its cumulative sales for the first 10 months of this year increased 12.9 percent to NT$21.18 billion over the same period last year. Thus far, the firm’s sales performance has been short of market expectations, which Credit Suisse Group AG attributed to new headwinds for its business-to-consumer e-commerce transactions, such as sluggish PC and smartphone demand, as well as increased competition from Momo.com Inc (富邦媒) and other online retailers.

AUTO PARTS

Chialin acquisition approved

Auto parts supplier Chialin Precision Industrial Co (佳穎精密) yesterday said its board agreed to acquire smaller rival Jinn-ji Precision Inc (晉碁精密) for NT$317 million, expecting the deal to help it expand its presence in China while becoming a first-tier supplier of automotive products for global brands, Chialin said in a statement. Jinn-ji has a paid-in capital of NT$325 million and reported a net value of NT$12.11 per share at the end of September, Chialin said, adding that it proposes to buy Jinn-ji for NT$9.77 per share.

AIRCRAFT

TAMI inks jets deal

The Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI, 台灣機械公會) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (漢翔航空), the nation’s largest civilian and military aircraft manufacturer, which would see the two sides to jointly build a fleet of trainer jets for the nation’s air force. Through the collaboration, the two sides hope to launch more high-end precision machinery products for military aircraft, TAMI chairman Alex Ko (柯拔希) said in a statement.