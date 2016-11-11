Infrastructure, workweek need resolution: ECCT

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) yesterday urged the government to promptly end workweek disputes and speed up major infrastructure projects in a bid to revive the economy.

The foreign trade group released its annual white paper six months after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office and pledged to focus on five major innovative industries to enhance the nation’s competitiveness.

“The government has shaped its working week policy from the perspective of the manufacturing industry, which is not applicable to the service industry,” ECCT chairman Bernd Barkey said.

Barkay, also managing director of Bosch Taiwan, the local unit of German engineering giant Bosch Group, said his employees prefer the flexibility of working seven straight days a week when necessary and accumulate days off for a vacation later.

It is common for employees in the service industry to work entire weeks during trade shows and the high season, and the “one day off per week” requirement would disrupt their schedule, Barkey said.

Charles Wang (王柏松), a managing consultant at Willis Towers Watson, said the government should approach the issue with more flexibility given that the service industry employs more people than the manufacturing industry.

The local branch of the US consultancy is receptive to the government’s workweek proposal and expressed hope that the bill would soon clear the Legislative Yuan as it is.

Labor groups have staged protests outside the legislature in Taipei, demanding better compensation terms and that the government retain seven national holidays.

The chamber, which represents 800 members from 400 European companies, suggested that the government upgrade and expand existing airports and ports to boost the travel and tourism industry.

“Investing in the right infrastructure has a multiplier effect for the economy and creating jobs, providing the projects are well-planned and executed,” the paper said.

Authorities should expand the capacity of Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and upgrade Taichung Airport to an international airport so they can be more useful, the paper said.

Upgrading Keelung Harbor to service cruise ships would be beneficial to tourism and the local economy, it said.

In addition, the chamber called for liberalization of the domestic power market to boost renewable energy capacity and usage in Taiwan.

Taiwan has the natural resources for developing renewable energy, especially wind and solar, along with skilled personnel and technical know-how, the paper said.

“What is missing is the right regulatory and market conditions to spur a massive increase in renewable energy,” it said.