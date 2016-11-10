Agencies

MARKETS

Euronext sees revenue drop

Pan-European exchange Euronext NV yesterday reported a 15.2 percent fall in third-quarter revenue, hurt by a drop in listing and trading volumes that it blamed on uncertainty following Britain’s vote to leave the EU. Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, London and Lisbon, said revenue fell to 112.8 million euros (US$125.49 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 133 million euros a year earlier. Seasonally low levels of volume in cash and derivatives markets were further hurt in July and August as a result of the June 23 referendum, which saw volatility drop to 12-month lows after a brief spike in the final days of June, Euronext said.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla to buy Grohmann

Tesla Motors Inc says it has agreed to buy a German engineering company to help automate its electric car manufacturing. The company is buying Grohmann Engineering GmbH, which Tesla says is a leader in highly automated manufacturing methods. Tesla expects to start building its US$35,000 Model 3 electric car next year and it wants to build 500,000 cars per year in two years. More than 300,000 people have put down deposits to reserve a Model 3. Tesla expects to add more than 1,000 engineering and technician jobs in Germany over the next two years. The company says the acquisition should bring improvement in the speed and quality of production at its factory in Fremont, California. The deal is expected to close early next year. The purchase price was not disclosed.

EMPLOYMENT

US job openings edge up

US employers posted slightly more job openings in September, a likely sign that the steady job gains of recent months could continue. The US Department of Labor said that job openings edged up to 5.49 million in September, a modest increase from 5.45 million openings in August. Openings had plunged to an eight-month low in August. The data affirms recent evidence that hiring has been more tempered after setting a robust pace the previous two years. Still, the economy is generating enough jobs to reduce unemployment and boost incomes, and most economists have expected monthly job growth to slow as the number of unemployed has decreased. Openings increased in September in construction, manufacturing and financial activities, among other sectors. However, openings slipped at restaurants and in the logistics sector. Hires dipped to 5.08 million in September.

HEALTHCARE

Walgreens sues Theranos

Embattled start-up Theranos Inc was sued by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc in connection with claims it violated an agreement tied to a scandal over faulty blood-testing claims. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens, which joined with Theranos to provide testing at some of its retail stores, filed a sealed lawsuit against its former partner on Tuesday in a US federal court in Delaware. The suit seeks US$140 million in damages, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing court records that could not be confirmed in the public docket. Walgreens terminated its relationship with Theranos and closed 40 Arizona sites in June after questions arose about whether the Palo Alto, California-based company misled consumers and investors about the validity of its testing capabilities.