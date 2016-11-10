Staff writer

TAXES

Revenue declines 9.8%

The National Treasury collected NT$175 billion (US$5.56 billion) in tax revenue last month, representing an annual decrease of 9.8 percent, mainly due to a decline in corporate income, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Corporate income stood at NT$109.6 billion last month, an 11.7 percent fall from the same period last year, the ministry said. Securities transaction taxes last month shrank 27.2 percent to NT$5.1 billion, while property taxes slumped 16.1 percent to NT$6.8 billion, the ministry said. For the first 10 months of the year, tax revenues were NT$1.88 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.1 percent and surpassing the budget target by 5.1 percent, or NT$90.4 billion, the ministry said.

RETAILERS

Scan-D revenue increases

Scan-D Corp (詩肯), which designs and sells teak furniture under the Scanteak brand, yesterday posted revenue of NT$141 million for last month, a 4.77 percent increase from the same period last year. The figure represents monthly growth of 4.2 percent from September’s NT$135.32 million, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. From January through last month, the company saw its combined sales increase 0.71 percent from the same period last year to NT$1.31 billion.

E-PAPER DISPLAYS

E Ink signs deal with JDI

E Ink Holdings Co (元太科技), the world’s largest e-paper display supplier, yesterday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan Display Inc (JDI) to introduce e-paper displays to its mobile digital signage system and mobile phone customers. JDI, which supplies displays to Apple Inc, is to continue to advance the development, production and sales of new products using LCD backplane technology, including e-paper displays utilizing JDI’s proprietary LTPS and in-cell touch to enter new market applications, such as automotive, dynamic computer keyboards, display cards, education, Internet-of-Things displays and many more, according to a joint statement.

GAMING

Soft-World profits surge

Video game developer Soft-World International Corp (智冠科技) yesterday posted NT$72.93 million in net profit for last quarter, representing annual growth of 32.93 percent, or earnings per share of NT$0.57. However, the figure is a 36.52 percent decline from the prior quarter’s NT$114.9 million, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The firm’s accumulative net income reached NT$327 million in the first three quarters of this year, jumping 33.07 percent from the same period last year, the filing showed.

PHARMACEUTICALS

TaiGen eyes NHI approval

TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) yesterday said that the company would continue to work with the government to devise viable drug reimbursement terms for its new antibiotic Taigexyn. While Taigexyn’s inclusion on the National Health Insurance (NHI) program would greatly increase its access to the local market, the company is compelled to focus on larger international markets, Taigen chief operating officer Hsu Ming-chu (許明珠) said at an investors’ conference yesterday. Lower-than-expected pricing in Taiwan would create a precedent and limit the company’s pricing strategies for other markets, Hsu said.