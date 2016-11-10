Ambassador Hotel is ‘not in contact’ with McDonald’s

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Ambassador Hotel Ltd (國賓大飯店) yesterday said it has not had any contact with McDonald’s Corp regarding the purchase of its local branches and will not expand into an unfamiliar business.

The hotel chain made the clarification after Chinese-language media outlets reported the US fast-food operator has secured a local buyer and plans to announce the deal next month.

“The reports are inaccurate because we do not have any contact with McDonald’s and have never conducted any financial analysis on the transaction,” Ambassador marketing official Steven Huang (黃國瑋) said by telephone.

Ambassador aims to focus on improving its core operations and will not foray into an unfamiliar business, Huang said.

Although the hotel group has decades of experience running Chinese and Western restaurants, it has no intention of expanding into the fast-food industry, which is a totally different field of business, Huang said.

Ambassador, the operator of three international tourist hotels and two budget hotels under the brand Amba (意舍), said it had no idea why reports repeatedly referred to it as the prospective buyer.

McDonald’s has indicated plans to sell its 350 branches in Taiwan as part of its global turnaround plan.

Yeangder Group (仰德集團), which owns Ambassador Hotel, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp (士林電機) and HCT Logistics (新竹貨運), was named by local media as an interested party.