Compal eyes notebook shipment rebound

Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶), which makes notebook computers for Dell Inc, expects its notebook computer shipments to rebound 5 percent annually next year, backed by resilient replacement demand from enterprises, a company executive said yesterday.

That means Compal is likely to outgrow the worldwide notebook market, which is expected to be flat, or rise at an annual maximum pace of 5 percent next year, according to Compal’s forecast.

“The company’s growth [next year] is primarily based on our customers’ projections for 2017. Customers have optimistic outlooks about growth in commercial models next year,” Compal president Ray Chen (陳瑞聰) told investors at the company’s headquarters in Taipei yesterday.

A growing number of enterprises plan to substitute older laptops with new ones running Microsoft Corp’s latest Windows 10 operating system next year, as Intel Corp’s new Kaby Lake processor does not support Microsoft’s last-generation Windows 7 system, Chen said.

Rising demand from enterprises is expected to help lift the share of higher-priced commercial models to approach 50 percent of the company’s laptop shipments next year, from more than 40 percent this year, Chen said.

Meanwhile, consumer laptop shipments are expected to decline slightly next year from this year, he said.

The shipment forecast is seen as an encouraging sign for Compal’s operations next year. The notebook computer maker is to suffer a 10 percent annual slump in laptop shipments this year, compared with last year’s 40 million units, after Toshiba Corp, one of Compal’s clients, exited the PC market earlier this year, Chen said.

Shipments of smartphones and tablets are expected to grow slightly next year, benefiting from customers’ share gain, Compal said.

Compal makes iPads for Apple Inc and smartphones for Sony Corp and Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想).

Commenting on analysts’ concerns about customers’ requests to relocate manufacturing to the US after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Chen said the likelihood would be slim, given much higher manufacturing costs.

Compal yesterday posted a 25 percent year-on-year decline in net profit for last quarter due to sluggish customer demand and foreign-exchange losses.

Net profits dropped to NT$2.18 billion (US$69.3 million) in the third quarter, from NT$2.89 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share shrank to NT$0.5 last quarter, from NT$0.67 in the same period last year.

The company booked NT$822 million in foreign-exchange losses last quarter as the New Taiwan dollar appreciated against the US dollar.

Compal booked a foreign exchange gain of NT$940 million in the third quarter last year, the company’s financial statement showed.

Operating profits surged 34 percent to NT$3.46 billion last quarter, compared with NT$2.59 billion in the same period last year. Gross margin also improved to 4.4 percent last quarter, from 3.8 percent a year earlier.

This quarter will be stronger than expected, Chen said.

Laptop shipments are set to grow by between 5 and 10 percent from last quarter’s 9.5 million units.