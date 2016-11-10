TAIEX slumps on US election result

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The TAIEX yesterday slumped 2.98 percent, or 274.23 points, to close at 8943.20 as unease over US policy uncertainty deepened following the result of the US presidential election, analysts said.

The central bank and financial officials said they would take measures, if necessary, to stabilize the local bourse and currency, but analysts said the correction might persist until global funds figure out their next moves.

The election outcome has significant implications on the world because the US accounts for 25 percent of the global economy, central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.

Global financial markets might greet US president-elect Donald Trump’s victory with wild swings in line with the measure of market turbulence known as the VIX, Perng said.

The US might reshape its economic policies and trade ties with the world that might feature a rise in protectionism as Trump reiterated on the campaign trail.

“The central bank will join forces with the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Finance to ensure the local market has sufficient liquidity and financial and foreign-exchange stability,” Perng said.

Yesterday’s turnover stood at NT$119 billion (US$3.78 billion), a volume rarely seen, as foreign players slashed NT$14.41 billion net worth of local shares, proprietary dealers cut NT$1.14 billion and mutual funds axed another NT$434 million, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The New Taiwan dollar held relatively steady, picking up 0.15 percent to NT$31.459 against the greenback in Taipei trading on turnover of US$967 million, the central bank said.

The US dollar took a hit after Trump’s victory that lowered expectations the US Federal Reserve would hike interest rates next month, a currency trader at a local bank said, adding that the markets need more time to assess the election fallout.

Deputy Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮), who is in charge of the National Stabilization Fund, said that if necessary, the government would step in to shore up the local bourse.

However, Su said he did not detect a need for intervention after closely monitoring the market.

The TAIEX has gained 7.26 percent this year, aided by foreign fund inflows that bet on former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton winning the US presidential race, Marbo Securities Consultant Co (萬寶證券投顧) analyst Winson Wang (王榮旭) said.

Trump’s victory shattered the expectation of US policy continuity and the TAIEX might have to suffer more gains while global investors adjust their portfolios, Wang said by telephone.

Heavily weighted technology names led the correction, with shares in Largan Precision Co (大立光) falling 5.52 percent to NT$3,340, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) declined 3.45 percent to NT$182, according to bourse data.

“They benefit most from fund inflows and are therefore more susceptible to fund flights,” Wang said.