MULTINATIONALS

Henkel data beat estimates

Henkel AG reported third-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as the German maker of Persil washing powder reported sales growth across its three business units. Earnings before interest and taxes increased 7.6 percent to 837 million euros (US$924 million), the Dusseldorf-based company said in a statement yesterday. Analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg had predicted on average 829 million euros. Sales increased 3.4 percent to 4.7 billion euros. Henkel, which also makes Schwarzkopf shampoo and industrial adhesives, is pushing into the highly competitive US detergent market, bolstered by the US$3.6 billion acquisition of Sun Products Corp in May.

STEEL

ArcelorMittal profit surges

ArcelorMittal, the world’s biggest steelmaker, posted its highest quarterly profit since 2014 after prices of the metal rebounded, but warned that a dramatic surge in coal prices would crimp earnings for the last three months of the year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to US$1.9 billion from US$1.35 billion a year earlier, the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement yesterday. That missed the US$1.95 billion average of nine analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Steelmakers’ earnings have been boosted by an increase in steel prices as China’s economy stabilized and policymakers around the world pledged to back growth.

AUTOMAKERS

China sales rise again

China’s passenger-vehicle sales climbed for an eighth consecutive month as consumers rushed to buy small-engine autos ahead of a tax cut due to expire at the end of the year, boosting deliveries at local carmakers, including Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) and Great Wall Motor Co (長城汽車). Retail sales of cars, sport utility and multipurpose vehicles increased 20 percent to 2.22 million units last month, the China Passenger Car Association said. Deliveries rose 15 percent to 18.7 million units in the first 10 months.

TOBACCO

BAT to sell Glo in Japan

British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) will begin selling its heated tobacco product Glo in Japan next month, ratcheting up competition in the country that has become the foremost battleground for next-generation cigarettes. Glo, a silver device that resembles an iPod and heats tobacco without burning it, is to go on sale in about 600 stores in Sendai, London-based BAT said in a statement yesterday. A starter kit will sell for ￥8,000 (US$76.49), about 20 percent cheaper than Philip Morris International Inc’s rival iQOS device. Japan — the world’s fifth-biggest tobacco market — is the only country to have three heat-not-burn smoking alternatives on the market.

FIREARMS

Smith & Wesson to rebrand

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp is to ask shareholders for permission to change its name. The board already approved changing the name of the 164-year-old company to American Outdoor Brands Corp starting on Jan. 1, Smith & Wesson said in a statement on Monday. Investors will vote on the change at a Dec. 13 meeting. While about 90 percent of its sales are generated from firearms, Smith & Wesson has expanded to four units that include non-weapon products such as flashlights and Hooyman tree saws.