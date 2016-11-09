Data show US trade deficit with China narrowing

Bloomberg

“You must unlearn what you have learned.”

When it comes to the Chinese trade surplus with the US, the sage advice from Star Wars character Yoda — himself a US export of sorts — is right on the mark.

That is because the infamous US trade deficit with China is actually starting to shrink.

While the improvement is tentative, and Americans continue to buy more goods from China than they sell back, it marks a narrowing of a gap that has been a lightning rod for criticism during the fractious US presidential election campaign.

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports and his Democratic rival Hillary Rodham Clinton has accused China of unfair trade practices.

With imports from the US down 6.9 percent last month, China’s trade surplus with the US totaled US$208 billion for the first 10 months of the year, slimmer than the US$218.3 billion in the same period last year.

“There is no economic reason to worry about bilateral trade deficits, no matter what politicians say,” said Peter Petri, professor of international finance at Brandeis International Business School in Massachusetts.

The bigger issue is the overall balance that captures the total flow of goods, services and money between nations, Petri said.

On that score, it is worth noting that Chinese investment into the US has hit a record pace this year.

“The bilateral deficit with China is likely to continue, since China is efficient at producing consumer goods and the US is prosperous enough to buy them.” Petri said. “The deficit will probably decline as Chinese wages and purchasing power rise.”

Last week, US data showed a US$258 billion trade deficit between the world’s two biggest economies from January through September. While still large, that is down from US$275 billion for the same period last year, a drop of 6.3 percent.

US imports of Chinese goods have fallen 6.1 percent so far this year, to SU$337 billion.

Criticism of China includes charges that Beijing deliberately keeps the yuan weak to aid exporters and props up loss-making state-owned steelmakers that dump their product onto global markets at cut-throat prices.

Even on that score, there was some improvement in yesterday’s data. The unprecedented surge in steel exports from China is starting to recede after prices rallied in the top producer, boosting the attractiveness of local sales against shipments overseas.

Trump has called China a “grand master” at currency manipulation and vows to impose trade tariffs of up to 45 percent if elected.

China is also accused of blocking foreign investment even as its own companies, often with government support, buy overseas assets at a record pace.

“If Trump wins, trade will be severely affected, not only for China, but also globally,” said Iris Pang, senior economist for Greater China at Natixis SA in Hong Kong.

China’s economy is also changing away from the well-known template of a country that relies heavily on cheap goods made for export. Public investment and consumption were the key pillars to the country’s stable 6.7 percent growth last quarter, and services now account for more than half of the nation’s US$11 trillion economy.

While the US continues to have a gaping goods-trade deficit with China, its exports of services to the country are growing rapidly. From 2006 to 2014, they climbed more than 300 percent.