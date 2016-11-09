Staff writer, with CNA

BANKING

FSC fines SinoPac, Hua Nan

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday imposed fines of NT$10 million and NT$8 million (US$317,389 and US$253,912) on Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) respectively for irregularities in loans extended to Taipei-based Tingsing Trading Co (鼎興貿易), a dentistry supplier. The commission said that the two banks failed to account for default risk. Bank SinoPac had extended loans of about NT$400 million to Tingsing, and failed to list conflicts of interest, as the debtor is operated by a relative of Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川), chairman of Bank SinoPac’s parent, SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控), the commission said. Hua Nan Commercial Bank was fined because it loaned NT$900 million to Tingsing based on a cursory approval process, the commission added.

MOBILE

Samsung eyes local market

Samsung Pay, a mobile payment and digital wallet service provided by South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co, has set its sights on grasping the largest share of Taiwan’s nascent market for mobile payments. Lynn Chiu (邱淑鈴), Samsung Taiwan’s director of Samsung Pay, told reporters that Taiwan’s mobile payment market has a lot of room for growth. Citing statistics compiled by the FSC, the company said that mobile payments accounted for only 26 percent of total electronic payments in all nations, much lower than 77 percent in South Korea, 65 percent in Hong Kong and 56 percent in China. Taiwan has been targeted as the 12th market for the mobile payment service, with a launch planned for early next year. The company said that it would collaborate with seven local banks.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC approves upgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s No. 1 contract chipmaker, yesterday said its board of directors have approved capital appropriations of US$4.91 billion for the installation and expansion of advanced technology capacity and upgrading advanced packaging capacity. The spending is to include capital investment for research and development and to sustain capital expenditures for next year’s first quarter. The board also approved the appointment of Kevin Chang (張曉強) as vice president of design and technology platforms, TSMC said. Chang is to be responsible for memory and mix signal and radio frequency solutions.

AIRLINES

Tigerair to keep its name

Tigerair Taiwan (台灣虎航), a budget airline established jointly by Tiger Airways Singapore Pte Ltd and China Airlines (CAL, 華航), yesterday said that it can continue operating using its original brand in the near term, despite financial problems. According to a merger plan by parent Singapore Airlines Ltd, Tiger Airways might become redundant alongside the Singaporean company’s other low-cost carrier, Scoot Pte Ltd. In addition, Tigerair Taiwan faces difficulties from a contract that allows Singapore Airlines to wield near-absolute power at board meetings, backed by its 10 percent stake in the joint venture, CAL said. A task force has been set up to review the contract with Tiger Airways, and Tigerair Taiwan is optimistic that Singapore Airline’s 10 percent stake can be purchased back before the end of this year, chairman Ho-jo Chang (張鴻鐘) said yesterday. Chang said he believes that it would be best for Tigerair Taiwan to operate under its existing brand for at least another year.