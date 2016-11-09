Tong Yang expects to sustain sales by capacity expansion

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), which supplies automotive metal sheets and bumpers to global brands, yesterday said its sales growth momentum could be sustained in the fourth quarter, thanks to continued capacity expansion.

The company’s Tainan-based factories mostly produce high value-added aftermarket (AM) car components for global automotive brands, including Honda, Ford and Nissan.

“The completion of several production lines during the third quarter could help expand the company’s capacity and revenues in the current quarter,” a Tong Yang investor relations official said by telephone yesterday.

Tong Yang’s injection molding factory is now able to produce 120,000 additional bumpers per month, company data showed.

In addition, a new production line for making waterborne coatings is to start production by the end of this month, which could substantially stimulate sales.

Tong Yang also expects a seasonal pickup in sales in the rest of this year, as the fourth quarter is usually a high season for its customers from the US and Europe.

Ongoing capacity expansion plans could help the company satisfy customers’ needs and reduce inventory shortages during the period, the official said.

The company yesterday posted revenue of NT$2.2 billion (US$69.83 million) for last month, representing a 16 percent jump from September and a 13 percent surge year-on-year.

Over the same period, the firm’s AM sales grew 2 percent year-on-year to NT$1.37 billion, representing about 62 percent of the company’s total revenue.