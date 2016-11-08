Staff writer, with agencies

INSURANCE

Hiscox premiums up 14%

Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said its gross written premiums for the first nine months of the year jumped more than 14 percent in local currency, driven by strong performance across all its businesses. Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to ￡1.86 billion (US$2.31 billion) in the nine months ended Sept. 30, from ￡1.54 billion a year earlier. The underwriter, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, benefited from the fall in the value of the pound against the US dollar and the euro after Britain’s vote to leave the EU, with gross written premiums in reported currency rising 20.9 percent.

AVIATION

Brexit weighs on Ryanair

Ireland’s budget airline Ryanair yesterday reported a slowdown in first-half profits growth due to Britain’s June vote to leave the EU. The company posted net profits of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) in the six months to the end of September, Ryanair said in a results statement. That compared with 1.1 billion euros for the same period last year. Chief executive Michael O’Leary added that it had faced “difficult market conditions” that included “the adverse economic impact of the Brexit vote in June which saw sterling weaken materially over the peak summer period.”

WATCHMAKERS

TAG Heuer eyes record

TAG Heuer could report record growth in revenue as it increases market share amid a slump in the Swiss watch industry. The brand that considers itself the leader in “accessible luxury” has achieved double-digit growth so far this year, which might make it a “record year,” chief executive officer Jean-Claude Biver said in a Bloomberg interview on Sunday in Singapore. TAG Heuer’s increase in sales coincides with a 15-month decline in exports of Swiss watches, according to data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH, released last month.

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold falls as Clinton cleared

Gold tumbled, joining a slide in other haven assets, after the FBI said it maintains the view that Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s handling of her e-mails was not a crime, boosting her in the final stretch of the US presidential election campaign. Bullion lost as much 1.2 percent to US$1,288.30 an ounce on the Comex in New York and traded at US$1,290.30 at 7:38am in Singapore. Last week, the metal surged 2.2 percent amid concern Republican candidate Donald Trump might capture the White House, with Citigroup Inc predicting a rally to US$1,400 if he were to win. Bullion prices have traded in recent weeks as a barometer of Trump’s chances of winning the contest even as investors also track US data to gauge the likelihood of higher interest rates.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan profit down 16%

Nissan Motor Co’s profit fell 16 percent as a stronger yen eroded overseas earnings and the Japanese automaker increased incentives in the US. Net income declined to ￥146.1 billion (US$1.4 billion) in the three months through September from ￥172.8 billion a year earlier, the automaker said in a statement yesterday. That compares with the ￥125.5 billion average of seven analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The automaker maintained its full-year profit forecast at ￥525 billion.