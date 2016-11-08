Softbank Q2 profit beats forecast as Sprint grows

Bloomberg

Softbank Group Corp reported better-than-projected second-quarter profit, with the wireless and Internet businesses in Japan bringing in cash while Sprint Corp shows signs of improvement.

Net income was ￥512.1 billion (US$4.9 billion) in the period ended Sept. 30, the Tokyo-based company reported yesterday.

That is more than the ￥446.9 billion average of analysts’ projections compiled by Bloomberg. Operating income for the quarter was ￥334.7 billion, compared with their prediction for ￥313.9 billion.

Sprint’s revival and steady earnings at home have freed founder Masayoshi Son to focus on his longer-term vision for a company that has made tens of billions investing in companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and Supercell Oy.

Son is betting on the future of connected devices with the US$32 billion acquisition of ARM Holdings PLC.

Last month, he unveiled plans to form a new fund to invest as much as US$100 billion in the global technology industry.

“The most important thing is the domestic business, and as long as that is solid, pluses and minuses from smaller businesses won’t be an influence,” SMBC Nikko Securities Inc analyst Satoru Kikuchi said.

Softbank this year sold its holdings in Supercell to Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) for a ￥530.3 billion after-tax gain.

Softbank did not issue forecasts for the fiscal year through March, for which analysts are projecting net income of ￥1.03 trillion on sales of ￥8.94 trillion.

Softbank’s telephone unit served 32.3 million subscribers at the end of September, up slightly from March.

With stable earnings from domestic operations, the focus for the earnings is on recovery at Sprint and balance sheet improvement, Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co analyst Tetsuro Tsusaka wrote in a report on Oct. 20, reaffirming his “hold” rating on the company.

For Sprint, the question is whether pace of subscriber acquisitions reflects improvements in network quality, Tsusaka said.

Sprint is attempting a make-or-break revitalization plan led by chief executive officer Marcelo Claure. While the company has shown progress by reversing subscriber losses and finding alternate funding by mortgaging assets such as airwave licenses, other signs of a turnaround have been elusive.

The company last week reported mixed second-quarter results.

While Sprint’s subscriber base expanded, adding a net 347,000 postpaid users, revenue fell. A handset leasing scheme helped bolster profit, with net operating revenue growing for the first time in two years.

“Sprint is poised for a turnaround that would be rare even by American standards,” Son said at a news conference on Monday. “I’m increasingly confident in the outcome.”