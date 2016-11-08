Beijing replaces minister of finance

AFP, SHANGHAI

Beijing yesterday replaced its minister of finance, Lou Jiwei (樓繼偉), state media reported, with some analysts predicting more fiscal stimulus in the world’s second-largest economy.

Lou was relieved of his duties and replaced by 59-year-old Xiao Jie (肖捷), the deputy secretary-general of the Chinese State Council, or Cabinet, Xinhua news agency reported without giving more details.

Lou, 65, had been minister since March 2013, presiding over a stock market boom encouraged by authorities — followed by a rout in the middle of last year.

Citic Bank International (中信銀行國際中國) chief economist Liao Qun (廖群) told reporters that Lou’s replacement could be routine due to his age, but that the new finance minister could raise market expectations of tax cuts to spur the economy.

Beijing will continue its loose economic stance as it is under pressure to keep growth stable, Liao said.

However, he added: “A new head could mean fiscal policies could play bigger roles in boosting growth and China could be more aggressive in fiscal policies, given it has already used monetary tools many times.”

China’s economy grew an annualized 6.7 percent in the July-to-September period, the same as the first two quarters.

The government has targeted 6.5 to 7 percent growth for the year, following 6.9 percent last year — the slowest rate in a quarter of a century. Last year, China cut its interest rate five times and several times lowered the amount of cash banks must set aside. It also cut the reserve rate once this year.

Lou’s successor, Xiao, originally from the northeastern province of Liaoning, spent about two decades at the ministry and was appointed head of China’s State Administration of Taxation in 2007.

Other analysts said that the new minister would mean little difference.

“This personnel change is not expected to change China’s fiscal policy. The government is still aiming to support growth through a deficit budget of 3 percent of GDP. Since Xiao has a good understanding of the tax system, the appointment can facilitate the continuity of tax reform,” ANZ Banking Group chief greater China economist Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆) told reporters.

The stock market rose after the announcement, with the benchmark Shanghai index up 0.42 percent in early afternoon trading.

Lou, who is on the board of governors of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, has been one of best-known names representing China’s economic views alongside People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan (周小川).

Last month, he spoke out on behalf of the G20 against populist politicians playing up anti-globalization and anti-free-trade sentiments, saying they were putting the world economy at risk.

While not mentioning Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump or other politicians by name, he identified populism as one of the most dangerous threats to the economy.

“Deep anti-globalization populism has driven politicians to come up with their campaign slogans and try to win the votes and support. That has brought us uncertainty,” he said after meetings in Washington.

“We need to recognize some political risks, such as the presidential election in some countries and in major economies,” he added.

China also yesterday announced the replacement of the state security minister, Geng Huichang (耿惠昌), with Chen Wenqing (陳文清), 56, who was previously at the Chine Communist Party’s internal anti-corruption watchdog, Xinhua said.