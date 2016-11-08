Trump win could impact Taiwan: business leaders

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan could be affected by Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s anti-China stance if he is elected, Taiwanese business leaders said on Sunday.

Taiwan and its relations with three major economic powerhouses — the US, Japan and China — will be directly affected by the US presidential election’s outcome, Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會) chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said.

If Trump is elected and economic relations between the US and China sour, it would have a knock-on effect on Taiwan, Lin added.

In contrast with Trump’s China-bashing rhetoric, Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton has not been antagonizing Beijing, Lin said.

The Chinese National Federation of Industries (全國工業總會) thinks that Clinton would be more predicable in her approach, secretary-general Tsai Lien-sheng (蔡練生) said.

“Trump is a political novice and is more difficult to predict. If a US leader is unpredictable, it could easily impact the global economy and politics,” Tsai said.

Trump is a protectionist and has questioned whether China’s economic development would affect US jobs, Tsai said, adding: “If he is elected, US-China ties could deteriorate.”

Trump was recently quoted as saying that Taiwan, Mexico, Malaysia, China and South Korea are taking jobs from the US.

As China is Taiwan’s largest manufacturing base and the US is the largest market for Taiwanese products, a downturn in US-China ties could hurt Taiwan, Tsai said.

The “status quo” would be kept if Clinton wins the race, but if Trump wins, the US Federal Reserve might postpone interest rate hikes and Taiwan’s currency policy might come under criticism by the US, Academia Sinica Institute of Economics director Kamhon Kan (簡錦漢) said.

Kan said if Clinton is elected, she is likely to continue US President Barack Obama’s policy, which would have minimal effects on the economy.

However, if Trump is elected, the outlook would be bleak, Kan said.

Asian capital markets could benefit moderately if Clinton is elected and the Republican and Democratic parties were more evenly matched in the US Congress, said Kelvin Tay (鄭汪清), regional chief investment officer for South Asia Pacific at UBS Group AG.

If Clinton is elected, Asia is likely to become the focus of attention, because there could be an immediate drop in the capital market in Asia except for the Japanese yen, Tay said.

The Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar and South Korean won, which are highly volatile currencies, as well as the currencies of export-oriented nations like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, would be affected, he added.